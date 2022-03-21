DIVISION II
AKRON ST. VINCENT ST. MARY 63, GATES MILLS GILMOUR ACADEMY 35
DAYTON — Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary extended its lead atop the list of OHSAA boys basketball championships as the No. 1 Fighting Irish defended their 2021 D-II state title with a 10th state crown, rolling past Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 63-35 at UD Arena on Sunday afternoon.
After leading by five points through one quarter and by seven at halftime, SVSM (23-4) exploded for an 18-5 advantage in the third quarter to seize control and pick up the program’s fourth state crown in the last six seasons. In the deciding third stanza, SVSM forced nine turnovers by Gilmour Academy (23-6) and held the Lancers to 7-of-20 shooting. Meanwhile, Illinois commit Sencire Harris racked up 15 of his 17 points in the third period alone, adding five assists as eight different Irish players scored in the outburst.
Harris finished with 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds for St. Vincent-St. Mary while Cleveland State commit Ramar Pryor added 10 points and six boards. Junior Lance Hayes chipped in 11 points, six boards and four steals in the victory.
6-7 senior forward Ryan Mueller had nine points and five rebounds to lead the tally for Gilmour Academy, which was making its second state appearance in school history after a runner-up finish in 1992. Leading scorer Brandon Rose, who had 23 points in the state semifinals against Waverly and averaged 24 ppg during the postseason, was held to eight points on six shot attempts.
The 10th state title for SVSM (1984, 2001-01, 2003, 2009, 2011, 2017-18, 2021-22) puts the Irish three titles clear of Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (1991-92, 1994-95, 2013, 2015, 2017) and Middletown (1944, 1946-47, 1952-53, 1956-57) atop the all-time list.
DIVISION IV
RICHMOND HEIGHTS 50, NEW MADISON TRI-VILLAGE 29
DAYTON — Despite not having West Virginia commit and senior standout Josiah Harris after an injury in the state semifinals, Richmond Heights earned its first-ever state championship with a 50-29 stifling of No. 5 New Madison Tri-Village in the D-IV championship game.
The Spartans (25-4) finished their title run in dominant defensive fashion with 50 points allowed in their two state tournament games, holding a Tri-Village team that averaged 70 ppg all season to 29 points and 10-of-32 shooting. Without Harris in the lineup, 6-5 senior Jaiden Cox-Holloway stepped up with 18 points, four 3-pointers, five rebounds and two blocks to power Richmond Heights.
Tri-Village (26-4), making its first trip to the state finals since winning the 2015 D-IV title, battled closely in the first quarter, cutting an early 7-0 deficit to 9-6 through eight minutes on a Layne Sarver bucket just before the horn. The Spartans extended the lead to 20-11 at the half and with 5:55 in the third, a Sarver layup cut the deficit to 20-15. That was as close as the Patriots got, however, as Richmond Heights stretched the lead to double digits late in the stanza and pulled away from there.
Senior guard Detric Hearst tallied 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Spartans while freshman point guard De’Erick Barber had nine points and three assists. Dorian Jones was dominant defensively, recording six steals with seven points and five caroms.
Sarver was the lone player in double figures for Tri-Village with 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting with four steals as the Patriots committed 16 turnovers and were out-rebounded 33-22.
DIVISION I
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 55, CENTERVILLE 48
DAYTON — A decade after the program’s first state championship, Pickerington Central brought the title back home in the D-I state finals by knocking off No. 1 Centerville 55-48 on Sunday night.
The Tigers (26-2, No. 5 AP) battled closely with the defending state champions throughout the contest, leading by just four at half and by two entering the final stanza. The second half saw PC seize momentum early as jumpers from Devin Royal and Gavin Headings preceded two made free throws by Joshua Harlan to put the Tigers up 27-17 on the reigning state champion Elks (29-1), which entered Sunday’s tilt with a 45-game win streak.
The lead reached 11 on a Harlan trey with 4:02 left but Centerville battled back with a 12-3 run with a trey and two buckets by Kyle Kenney and a trey from Florida State commit Tom House to get within 36-34 through three periods. Over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, Centerville kept within four points, aided by a 3-pointer from Indiana commit and junior Gabe Cupps and buckets by House, Rich Rolf and Quinn Hafner.
House hit a 3-pointer with 1:21 left in regulation to cut the Central lead to 48-46 but got no closer as Royal, Harlan and Juwan Turner combined to shoot 7-for-8 at the line to put the game away.
Royal, a 6-6 junior with 17 D-I college offers, finished with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting with four boards as Pickerington Central shot 60 percent from the field as a team (21-of-35) and 77 percent from the line (10-of-13). Harlan added 11 points and three boards.
Cupps tallied 14 points and four assists for the Elks, which hadn’t lost since Jan. 30, 2020. Rolf added 12 points and seven rebounds while House had 11 markers.
