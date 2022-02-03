The area’s boys and girls basketball squads moved around in the most recent Associated Press state polls released Monday and Tuesday, with four local boys teams and one girls team remaining in the rankings.
In the girls poll, Napoleon stayed at No. 10 in Division II for the second straight week as the 15-3 Ladycats remained ranked for the 16th straight week overall. No other area teams finished in the ratings as Toledo Central Catholic remained at fifth in Division II, Liberty-Benton rose two spots to No. 8 in D-III and Delphos Jefferson entered the poll at No. 10 in D-III, garnering a first-place vote.
The boys ratings saw a quartet of local squads continue among the state’s best. Ottawa-Glandorf (13-2) earned two first-place votes and is now fourth in Division III while Wayne Trace picked up 22 more points from last week but remained at No. 6. Swanton dropped in points totals but still stayed at No. 9 in D-III with a 15-2 mark.
In Division IV, Antwerp remained 33 points behind No. 1 Botkins but held firm at No. 2 in the state.
Of area interest, Toledo Central Catholic garnered a first-place vote and is at third in the state in Division II, 30 points back of a first-place tie between Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Kettering Alter.
After Versailles’ overtime loss to New Bremen on Friday, the Tigers fell one spot to No. 2 in Division III, overtaken by unbeaten Colonel Crawford. Sylvania Northview, which will visit Napoleon on Friday, moved up one spot to No. 8 in Division I while Lima Senior stayed at No. 13.
Boys Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Centerville (19) 17-0 190
2. Pickerington Central 15-1 159
3. Westerville South 16-0 133
4. Kettering Fairmont 17-1 119
5. Gahanna Lincoln 15-2 96
6. Lakewood St. Edward 13-2 75
7. Cincinnati Elder 15-3 66
8. Sylvania Northview 15-1 61
9. Lyndhurst Brush 12-2 31
10. Pickerington North 14-2 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21. Fairfield 18. Lima Senior 17.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (9) 11-3 177
(tie) Kettering Alter (9) 14-2 177
3. Toledo Cent. Cath. (1) 15-2 147
4. Bloom-Carroll 16-2 101
5. Cin. Woodward 12-3 94
6. Cols. Beechcroft 14-2 81
7. Dresden Tri-Valley 12-3 61
8. Waverly 14-3 58
9. Akron Buchtel 13-5 31
10.Cleves Taylor 15-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 17. Gates Mills Gilmour 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.
DIVISION III
1. Colonel Crawford (11) 16-0 164
2. Versailles (2) 16-1 149
3. Western Reserve (3) 16-0 144
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 13-2 117
5. C. W. Harvest Prep 12-2 101
6. Wayne Trace 16-1 98
7. Cincinnati Taft (1) 9-5 56
8. Columbus Africentric 13-5 51
9. Swanton 15-2 29
10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East 8-7 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. New Middletown Spring. 14. Minford 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (15) 17-1 178
2. Antwerp 14-1 145
3. Tiffin Calvert (2) 17-0 134
4. Glouster Trimble (1) 14-0 128
5. New Madison Tri-Village 14-1 101
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 18-1 98
7. Richmond Hts. (1) 13-4 62
8. Lucasville Valley 14-3 34
9. New Bremen 14-3 32
10. Berlin Hiland 13-3 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 16. Cedarville 14. Cin. College Prep 13. Hannibal River 12.
Girls Poll
The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14) 19-0 164
2. Dublin Coffman 17-1 136
3. Reynoldsburg (2) 17-2 132
4. Akr. Hoban (1) 17-0 123
5. Cin. Princeton 17-3 102
6. Mason 17-2 87
7. Olmsted Falls 17-2 60
8. Bellbrook (1) 17-2 55
9. Pickerington Cent. 13-6 41
10. Centerville 11-5 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark 21.
DIVISION II
1. Granville (12) 17-1 168
2. Shelby (1) 18-0 139
3. Kettering Alter (4) 17-1 138
4. Dresden Tri-Valley 18-1 134
5. Toledo Cent. Cath. (1) 17-0 113
6. Thornville Sheridan 16-3 58
7. Alliance Marlington 15-2 56
8. Columbus Hartley 14-2 49
9. Fairfield Union 17-2 43
10. Napoleon 15-3 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 12.
DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (12) 17-0 161
2. Waynedale (1) 16-0 141
3. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 16-1 123
4. Arcanum (2) 17-1 116
5. Worthington Christian 13-2 80
6. Cardington-Lincoln 15-1 65
7. Sardinia Eastern 16-3 62
8. Liberty-Benton 17-1 51
9. Cols. Africentric 14-4 29
10. Delphos Jefferson (1) 18-1 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19. Leesburg Fairfield 15. New Lexington 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (15) 19-0 177
2. Tri-Village (3) 17-2 138
3. Buckeye Central 16-1 126
4. Glouster Trimble 16-1 113
5. New Knoxville 17-2 103
6. Tree of Life 17-0 70
7. New Riegel 15-1 67
8. Waterford 14-3 53
9. Russia 15-4 36
10. Berne Union 11-3 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22.
