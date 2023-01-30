Following Saturday’s 65-31 state-ranked rout of Liberty-Benton, Defiance moved up one spot in the Division II Associated Press boys basketball state poll, swapping spots with Toledo Central Catholic.
The Bulldogs (15-1), winners of 13 straight, tallied 63 points and are 34 behind fourth-place Rocky River Lutheran West in the school’s highest ranking since a No. 4 perch in February 2016.
In Division III, Ottawa-Glandorf (13-3) stayed at No. 5 in the state poll, 19 points behind fourth-place Casstown Miami East, while in Division IV, Patrick Henry’s loss to Wauseon dropped the 14-3 Patriots four spots to No. 10 in the state.
In the girls state poll, Liberty Center jumped from 13 points received in last week’s poll to 26 this week as the 16-2 Tigers broke in at No. 10 in Division III. Ottawa-Glandorf (14-3) continued its march in the girls polls at fifth in the state, moving eight points back of Belmont Union Local for fourth and just 15 shy of No. 2 Seaman North Adams.
Of local interest, Toledo Emmanuel Christian moved up one spot to No. 2 in the D-III boys poll behind defending state champion Cleveland Heights Lutheran East while Liberty-Benton actually rose one spot and held a first-place vote at sixth in D-III despite its lopsided loss to Defiance.
Convoy Crestview rose to No. 4 in the D-IV boys poll while the Crestview girls moved to a tie for No. 10 in the D-IV girls poll. Leipsic was two points back in 12th in D-IV while the Toledo Central Catholic girls moved one point shy of No. 1 in Division II. Liberty-Benton’s girls team stayed ranked No. 10 in D-III.
Ohio High School Basketball Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 15-0 138 1
2. Centerville (2) 16-2 131 2
3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14-2 82 3
4. Olentangy Orange 15-2 81 5
5. Olentangy Liberty 16-2 67 8
6. Akr. SVSM 12-5 66 4
7. Fairfield 15-3 56 7
8. Stow-Munroe Falls 14-2 41 NR
9. Cin. Elder 12-3 34 6
10. Garfield Hts. 14-3 27 10
(tie) Pickerington Cent. 13-5 27 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 16, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13.
DIVISION II
1. Cols. Bishop Ready (12) 17-0 133 1
2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3) 17-2 130 2
3. Cin. Taft 15-2 101 T3
4. Rocky River Lutheran W. 15-1 97 T3
5. Defiance 15-1 63 6
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 13-3 62 5
7. Sandusky 15-1 57 7
8. Zanesville Maysville 16-1 32 8
9. Cin. Woodward 14-2 31 10
10. Youngs. Ursuline 14-1 28 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 20. Carrollton 20.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 12-4 120 2
2. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2) 15-2 105 3
3. Minford 15-1 101 4
4. Casstown Miami E. (1) 17-2 84 1
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-3 65 5
6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 16-1 46 7
7. Cols. Africentric 14-4 42 9
8. Worthington Christian 15-2 41 T10
(tie) Martins Ferry 14-1 41 6
10. Malvern 16-1 31 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 27. S. Point 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 21. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 18. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Spencerville 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Richmond Hts. (14) 18-0 146 1
2. Jackson Center 16-1 123 2
3. Leesburg Fairfield 18-0 115 3
4. Convoy Crestview 16-1 98 5
5. Russia 16-2 83 4
6. Lowellville 15-1 48 9
7. Maria Stein Marion Local 13-3 39 8
(tie) Caldwell 15-2 39 7
9. Troy Christian 15-3 36 NR
10. Hamler Patrick Henry 14-3 34 6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 16.
The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. West Clermont (5) 20-0 141 2
2. Mason (7) 18-1 134 1
3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1) 18-1 108 3
4. Marysville (1) 18-1 87 5
5. Olmsted Falls 16-3 74 4
6. Pickerington Cent. (1) 15-4 72 7
7. Cin. Princeton 17-2 54 6
8. Oxford Talawanda 18-0 45 10
9. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 41 NR
10. Bellbrook (1) 17-2 36 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 27. Rocky River Magnificat 25. Dublin Coffman 18.
DIVISION II
1. Kettering Alter (4) 17-3 114 1
2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 16-2 113 2
3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 19-0 100 3
4. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 18-2 93 5
5. Alliance Marlington 16-2 80 4
6. Canfield (3) 16-1 77 8
7. Copley 19-1 76 6
8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-0 45 7
9. Hamilton Badin (1) 17-2 44 9
10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 25 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Waynesville 16. Thornville Sheridan 14. Akr. SVSM 13. Gates Mills Gilmour 12.
DIVISION III
1. Worthington Christian (14) 18-1 149 1
2. Seaman N. Adams 21-0 99 T2
3. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 11-6 96 T2
4. Belmont Union Local 19-0 92 6
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-3 84 5
6. Smithville 17-2 64 4
7. Cols. Africentric 15-4 62 7
8. Portsmouth W. 20-1 51 NR
9. Wheelersburg 17-2 44 8
10. Liberty Center 16-2 26 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Apple Creek Waynedale 22. Doylestown Chippewa 17.
DIVISION IV
1. New Madison Tri-Village (16) 21-0 160 1
2. Ft. Loramie 18-1 136 2
3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-0 121 4
4. Tol. Christian 14-2 101 3
5. Richmond Hts. 16-2 79 5
6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-1 70 6
7. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-2 63 7
8. Hannibal River 18-1 51 8
9. Crown City S. Gallia 17-3 20 10
10. Convoy Crestview 13-4 15 NR
(tie) New Middletown Spring. 16-2 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leipsic 13. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 12.
