DAYTON — For the second straight time in the postseason, Ottawa-Glandorf needed not just one overtime, but two, to advance.
A Colin White free throw with 4.1 seconds left in the second extra session gave the No. 1 Titans the edge they needed in a 48-47 thriller in the Division III state semifinals at University of Dayton Arena on Saturday morning.
White’s free throw came after missing the first of two freebies following a reaching foul by Africentric’s Preston Steele. When the second attempt went through, the Nubians (22-6) got the ball to star Dailyn Swain, who drove the length of the floor and had a layup go through the net, but after time had expired.
The win marks the second straight trip to the D-III state championship game for No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (25-3), which lost to Cincinnati Taft 48-45 in the 2022 state final. The Titans will be gunning for the fourth state championship in school history against either Canal Winchester Harvest Prep or Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in the D-III state championship game at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
"That was just a really good high school basketball game," Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Tyson McGlaughlin said. "We had 13 guys that made a huge impact because our preparation this week was phenomenal and that is just a testament to our guys and I'm very proud of them."
The physical defensive battle saw both teams record at least nine steals and combined for 10 blocks in a rematch of last year’s D-III state semifinal, a 48-45 win by the Titans. After leading 24-19 at the half, Africentric ripped off a 7-0 run to start the second half and put O-G down a dozen. The Titans trailed by nine until the final seconds of the third quarter when White lined up a 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer to make it a 34-28 ballgame with eight minutes remaining.
"They smacked us in the mouth in the third quarter and I think we were out of sync on the offensive end," McGlaughlin said. "Swain showed why he's a top recruit in the country. But I think the key was we started to send a second guy at him. And it might not have affected him so much but I think it got in the heads of the supporting cast ... we were able to get a couple of turnovers and we had a huge momentum swing at the end of the third quarter."
That bucket marked the first three points of a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter that saw White follow a Theo Maag putback with five straight points to put O-G up 35-34 with 6:15 left in regulation. A Levi Unterbrink bucket put the Titans up 41-38 with 1:08 to go before the Nubians answered with a Cortez Freeman trifecta 12 seconds later.
White finished his second state semifinal appearance with 24 points, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal following a 31-point, 11-rebound, five-block effort against Africentric a year ago. Theo Maag was also key in the paint with 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting with 11 rebounds - six offensive - and four blocks. Caden Erford added six points and five rebounds while Hunter Stechschulte tallied six assists and five rebounds.
"Theo (Maag) today was that presence in the paint that we desperately needed," McGlaughlin said of his senior forward. "They were putting a lot of pressure on Colin out on the perimeter and they did a really good job on Caden ... so Theo took advantage of that."
Swain, a Xavier University commit and Mr. Basketball finalist, finished his high school career with a solid line of 21 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals after putting up 32 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and seven steals vs. O-G last year. Steele netted five points, nine rebounds and three blocks before fouling out.
COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC (47) - Fuller 6; Swain 21; Freeman 7; Steele 5; Bibins 4; Johnson 0; Cooper-Patton 4. Totals 17-44 8-15 47.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (48) - Schroeder 0; Maag 14; Stechschulte 2; White 24; Erford 6; Unterbrink 2; Westrick 0. Totals 19-52 8-11 48.
Three-point goals: Africentric 5-16 (Swain 3, Freeman, Cooper-Patton), O-G 2-13 (White 2). Rebounds: Africentric 29 (Swain 12, Steele 9), O-G 36 (Maag 11). Assists: Africentric 11 (Swain 5), O-G 12 (Stechschulte 6). Blocks: Africentric 4 (Steele 3), O-G 6 (Maag 4, White 2). Steals: Africentric 11 (Swain, Steele 3), O-G 9 (Stechschulte 4, Erford 3) Turnovers: Africentric 14, O-G 13.
Col. Africentric 14 10 10 7 6 0 - 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 11 8 9 13 6 1 - 48
