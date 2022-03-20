DAYTON — A pair of 3-point attempts in the final seconds were off the mark for Ottawa-Glandorf on Sunday morning as the Titans came up short of the school’s fourth boys basketball state title in a 48-45 loss to Cincinnati Taft in the Division III state final at UD Arena in Dayton.
The close battle saw neither team lead by more than seven points at any point in the state final. O-G standout sophomore Colin White hit a jumper with 59 seconds remaining to trim Taft’s lead to 48-45. After a pair of fouls to reach the bonus, Taft (19-8, No. 9 AP) missed the front end of a one-and-one with 23 seconds left to keep O-G’s hopes alive. With 5.1 seconds left in the frontcourt, a cross-court pass to White set up a corner 3-point attempt to tie but was missed and rebounded by Taft’s Brandon Cromer. However, amidst celebration Cromer traveled with the basketball with 0.4 seconds left, giving the Titans one last attempt.
A shot by White was off line and the Senators claimed their first state title since 2011 and the second in school history.
White finished with 18 points and seven rebounds to lead O-G (25-3, No. 2 AP), which held Taft without a field goal for the final 2:09 of the fourth quarter. Eli Schmenk added eight points, three assists and four steals.
Mekhi Elmore put up 18 points and four assists to lead the Senators while Rayvon Griffith tallied 12 points, five rebounds and three steals before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Taft led 10-8 after one quarter and after O-G rattled off a 9-0 run in the second period on buckets from Schmenk, Carter Schimmoeller, Caleb Kuhlman and a dunk by White, Taft again answered the 17-10 deficit with an 11-2 run of its own. White hit a jumper with 2:15 left to knot things at 21 before a trey by Griffith put Taft back in front. Elmore nailed a triple right before the halftime horn to put the Senators up four at the break.
In the second half, Taft got a Cromer layup to make the lead 31-27 but O-G answered with a 7-0 spurt as White and Stechschulte hit jumpers to bookend a Schmenk trifecta.
Tied at 38 through three quarters, a jumper by Elmore and a dunk by Elmer had Taft ahead 46-40 with 2:46 left in regulation. After a trey by Carson Fuka, Elmore converted a steal into a layup on the other end to put Taft ahead 48-43 for the final points of the game for the Senators.
CINCINNATI TAFT (48) - Cromer 4; Griffith 12; Elmore 18; Elmer 6; Granville-Britten 8; Cotton 0; Norton 0; Burnett 0. Totals 21-45 2-3 48.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (45) - Schimmoeller 2; Kuhlman 2; Schmenk 8; White 18; Maag 5; Fuka 3; Erford 2; Stechschulte 5. Totals 16-45 10-12 45.
Three-point goals: Cincinnati Taft 4-13 (Griffith 2, Elmore 2), Ottawa-Glandorf 3-13 (Schmenk, Ruka, Stechschulte). Rebounds: Cincinnati Taft 27 (Cromer, Elmer 7), Ottawa-Glandorf 28 (Kuhlman, White 7). Turnovers: Cincinnati Taft 10, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.
Cin. Taft 10 17 11 10 - 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 8 15 15 7 - 45
