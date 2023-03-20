DAYTON — Ottawa-Glandorf’s quest for a fourth state championship came up six points short as the Titans battled Cleveland Heights Lutheran East well before ultimately falling 67-61 in the Division III state championship game at University of Dayton Arena on Sunday evening.
The No. 1 Titans, which finished the year at 25-4, acquitted themselves well against the 2021 state champion Hawks (22-5, No. 3), trailing just 9-8 after one quarter and tying the game at 11-11 42 seconds into the second quarter on a Caden Erford 3-pointer. From there, Lutheran East ripped off a 16-7 run to get separation before Anthony Bruce connected on a 3-pointer to make it a commanding 30-18 Hawk lead with 15 seconds left in the first half.
Just as he did at the end of the third quarter to cut a lead to six points in the state semifinals against Columbus Africentric, Colin White again hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat the halftime horn and get the Titans within single digits at 30-21 at halftime in a rematch of a 58-52 Lutheran East win in the 2021 state semifinals.
The lead stayed at double digits for much of the third period before a White 3-pointer made it a 39-31 Lutheran East lead with 2:13 left in the third stanza. The lead continued to stay close with an Erford bucket 30 seconds later but a 3-pointer by Chauncey Brashers with 49 ticks left was followed by a trey from Levi Unterbrink 18 ticks later.
TJ Crumble, however, nailed a clutch trifecta with three seconds remaining in the third period to keep the lead at double digits and send Lutheran East to the final stanza with a 48-37 advantage.
Ottawa-Glandorf did not go quietly in the final period, connecting on five 3-pointers in the final eight minutes but a Crumble dunk that pushed the lead to 14 with 5:44 let to go was part of the margin the Hawks needed to keep O-G at bay. Brad Maag nailed a pair of free throws to make it 63-52 with 39 seconds left and after a pair of missed free throws from Brashers, White scored on a dunk and Hunter Stechschulte connected on a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left in regulation. After two Anthony Bruce freebies, Unterbrink again had a big shot fall with a 3-pointer off a White assist to cut the lead to four but it was too little, too late as Lutheran East won its second state title in the last three years and the fourth in school history (2005, 2017, 2021).
The Hawks have made six straight state tournaments dating back to the 2017 state title, with only the canceled 2020 postseason snapping the run of seven years.
Cody Head finished with a team-best 19 points for Lutheran East with five rebounds and three steals while Crumble and Taylor each had a dozen points and Brashers tallied six points and six assists and Bruce netted nine.
White led three in double figures for Ottawa-Glandorf with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Stechshulte hit four 3-pointers and netted 14 points for the Titans while Erford had 10 tallies and four rebounds. Unterbrink had nine markers while Theo Maag had eight points and seven boards.
O-G’s quest for the third state title in school history and first in a decade came up short in the program’s third straight trip to state.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS LUTHERAN EAST (67) - Head 19; Crumble 12; Brashers 6; Taylor 12; McCulloch 4; Bruce 9; Johnson Jr. 5 Totals 21-38 17-22 67.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (61) — Schroeder 0; T. Maag 8; Stechschulte 14; White 18; Erford 10; B. Maag 0; Unterbrink 9; Westrick 0. Totals 20-50 11-24 61.
Three-point goals: Lutheran East 8-17 (Head 2, Brashers 2, Taylor 2, Crumble, Bruce), O-G 11-24 (Stechschulte 4, White 3, Unterbrink 3, Erford). Rebounds: Lutheran East 22 (McCullouch 6), O-G 29 (White, T. Maag 7). Assists: Lutheran East 13 (Brashers 6), O-G 12 (White 5). Blocks: Lutheran East 4 (Johnson Jr. 2), O-G 0. Steals: Lutheran East 11 (Johnson Jr. 5), O-G 5 (T. Maag, White 2). Turnovers: Lutheran East 12, O-G 14.
Lutheran East 9 21 18 19 — 67
Ottawa-Glandorf 8 13 16 24 — 61
