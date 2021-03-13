DAYTON - Berlin Hiland forced Ottawa-Glandorf into an uncharacteristic 28 turnovers, which the Hawks were able to turn into 23 points in a 45-25 decision in the Division III state championship game.
"We thought we had a great defensive gameplan," admitted O-G coach Troy Yant. "Their veteran experience turned the tide against our youth. We knew no matter what we were going to do, they were going to put points on the board."
Hiland now adds to its collection of state titles. The Hawks, who were in the Final Four for the third consecutive season, now has titles in 2000, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2017 and 2021.
In a close battle, Hiland jumped out front thanks to back-to-back triples from Brynn Mullet and Morgan Yoder ended the first quarter with treys. In a 13-11 game, Hiland closed the half with a 7-0 run that started with a steal and score from Kyli Horn.
Hiland was able to double up the Titans early in the third and kept the double-digit lead the rest of the game.
The Hawks were able to keep pressure on the Titans most of the afternoon.
"It wasn't really a press," Yant said of the Hiland defense. "We couldn't get our offense moving. We had to move our post players down to handle the ball and it hurt our inside game."
Both teams struggled at times to put the ball in the basket. The Titans finished at 30 percent (10-33) while the Hawks were 26 percent (12-47). The different came from both the thgree-point and free throw lines. Hiland was 6 of 22 from distance and 15 of 18 from the charity stripe. Ottawa-Glandorf was 0 of 5 from long range and 5 of 12 from the free throw line.
"We missed a lot of shots in that first quarter and that set us back," admitted Yant. "It also affected our mindset. We missed some easy lay-up and those usually settle our team down.
"We're not a good three-point shooting team, so that made us one-dimentional," added Yant. "When they took that away, it made it very difficult for us."
Chloee Glenn paced the Titans with eight points.
Brynn Mullet led the Hawks with 14 points, Zoe Miller chipped in 12.
Hiland coach Dave Schlabach announced after the game we was retiring with a 688-99 record.
BERLIN HILAND (45) - M. Yoder 7; Horn 4; B. Mullet 14; Swihart 2; Z. Miller 12; A. Miller 2; J. Troyer 0; A. Mullet 3; Stutzman 1; Schlabach 0; Harris 0; Ab. Miller 0; C. Troyer 0. Totals 12-47 15-18 45.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (25) - Erford 2; Haselman 0; Aldrich 0; E. Kaufman 7; Glenn 8; Siefker 0; K. Kaufman 4; Brinkman 0; Frey 0; Okuley 4; Schroeder 0; Horstman 0; Krouse 0. Totals 10-33 5-12 25.
Three-point goals: Berlin Hiland 6-22 (B. Mullet 4-8, A. Mullet 1-3, Yoder 1-5, Horn 0-1, Z. Miller 0-1, Swihart 0-4), Ottawa-Glandorf 0-5 (Siefker 0-4, Brinkman 0-1). Rebounds: Berlin Hiland 31 (Z. Miller 11), Ottawa-Glandorf 33 (Glenn 8). Turnovers: Berlin Hiland 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 28.
Berlin Hiland 10 10 7 18 - 45
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 4 4 10 - 25
