DAYTON — Driving south out of Antwerp on Route 49 in recent days, it’s not hard to see what’s been on Antwerp’s minds.
Orange basketball-shaped signs, donned with big blue numbers and names, are affixed to telephone poles for anyone heading through the hamlet to know who’s got their attention.
Names like LANDERS, KROUSE, MCMICHAEL, BREWER, ALTIMUS, MOORE flit by in a split-second, but their names will last much longer in Antwerp than that.
Looking back on moments is something both easy and difficult to do in the thick of things.
Sometimes we dwell too much on what could have been, the things we could’ve done more or less of and the opportunities wasted or missed.
Other times we don’t appreciate it enough, focusing on the task at hand and putting up blinders that make us miss the little things and the aspects that make those big moments so big.
I can’t speak with certainty as to how Antwerp’s players or coaches will look back on Saturday’s 44-41 heartbreaker of a loss to New Madison Tri-Village in the Division IV state semifinals at UD Arena in Dayton.
All I know for sure is that it will certainly be unforgettable.
After the buzzer sounded on not just the Archers’ season but an unprecedented era of Antwerp basketball, the chance to take advantage of one of those moments wasn’t lost on Antwerp head coach Doug Billman.
Billman, a 1998 Antwerp grad himself and the owner of 111 wins at his alma mater, stopped on his way to the locker room and turned to both sides of UD Arena to a standing round of applause from the royal blue sea of Archer supporters with a fist in the air.
“At that moment where you realize it’s done, it hit me as we were getting ready to shake hands and that’s hard,” said Billman, stopping at a point amid tears. “I wanted to take one moment because I’ve got a lot of coaching friends and true mentors that have been down here and I’m very grateful for the advice they continue to give to me. I tried really hard before the game just to look around and see the specialness of it and I wanted to do it one more time.
“To see the sea of blue still there standing for us … I told the guys after the game, there’s going to be some Archer fans driving home or back to the hotel that are going to be sad but they’re going to be proud also.”
Against the No. 5 Patriots, the Archers never said die.
The game saw the Archers rally from 22-10 down to take a 25-24 lead on a four-point play from sophomore Landon Brewer in the third quarter only to see Tri-Village go up again by 10 late in the third.
With the ball and five seconds left, Antwerp had one more chance to make history in an already-historic season but senior star and stalwart Jagger Landers was one arrow short in his quiver of keeping the dream going.
In today’s world of immediacy with the world at our fingertips, it’s even more difficult to stay present in the moment and appreciate what’s important.
Not for these Archers.
“Throughout the past week, a lot of people have asked ‘How’s it feel?’ and my answer was, I’m living the dream,” said Landers, who finishes a four-year career securely atop the Antwerp record books as the school’s all-time leading scorer. “Literally this is something that hundreds, thousands of people dream about … It’s really special to think about. It’s everything you ever want and you just don’t want it to end like it did.”
Fellow senior Luke Krouse, the program’s assist king, hit the floor time after time to dive for loose balls against Tri-Village, finishing with seven points, six assists and three steals in his final game in Archer blue.
There's no doubt if the moments mean much to him.
“It just means so much, our community, it’s just top notch,” said Krouse through strong emotions. “The support we’ve had, no other team at Antwerp’s done that (gone to state) and we got to that point … It’s small-town basketball, it just means a lot to everybody, the little kids, the support in the hallways, the send-offs.
“It’s more than just this game … it’s just those memories that you’re going to remember being with all the little kids … just giving you high-fives, it’s always ‘what’s up Luke?’ The culture here has just grown so much since my freshman year and it’s a lot to do with the guys on this team but the teachers, the staff, it’s just picked up another level and it’s just awesome to see.”
