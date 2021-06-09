Two teams with the same winning DNA will meet on Thursday in a Division III semifinal as Archbold will tangle with Canton Central Catholic at Canal Park at 1 p.m.
"They are a three-name school, Canton Central Catholic, going against a one-name school in Archbold," said veteran Archbold coach Dick Selgo. "That makes me a little nervous. We know they are good, they have been there numerous times. Our philosophy is we respect all but fear none. We know we'll have to go out and play a very good game to win."
Archbold is back at the state tournament for the first time since winning the 2005 state title.
"This is the second time in the history of Archbold High School athletics for a baseball team to advance to the state tournament and the community, the kids, the parents and coaches are really excited," said Selgo. "I couldn't be prouder of these kids and what they have accomplished."
The Streaks come in at 22-11 while the Crusaders are 23-5. Both teams have found ways to win late in the season.
"It hasn't always been positive, there have been some bumps in the road because we play a tough schedule," admitted Selgo. "When you play Anthony Wayne, Perrysburg, Ottawa Hills, Defiance, Bryan, Tinora, Wauseon and Toledo Central Catholic, plus we scrimmaged Toledo St. John's, that causes some bumps in the loss column. It also prepared us for this tournament run."
Canton CC claimed its eighth regional in school history with a 6-4 win over Canfield South Range in the regional final at Massillon. It was the third consecutive time in the postseason the Crusaders needed to rally to advance. Canton CC needed three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the regional.
The Crusaders also overcame five miscues in the field to come away with the victory.
Defense has been a strong suit for Archbold over the second half of the season. Cleaning up the mistakes, along with solid pitching and timely hitting, as helped the Streaks move into the state semifinals.
"That's probably the biggest improvement we've made, and I hope I'm not putting a curse on that by saying it," mentioned the Archbold skipper. "It has definitely gotten better. We made a few adjustments position-wise and our guys have worked at it and gotten better."
In the district final, the Crusaders trailed Elyria Catholic 2-0 before rallying for a 3-2 win. In the regional semifinal, Canton CC was down 3-2 in the sixth before battling for a 4-3 win against Burton Berkshire.
Like Archbold, the Crusaders are led by a senior shortstop. Eric Baum, a Malone commit, drove in a pair of runs in the regional final.
Canton CC also features a pair of strong left-handed pitchers. Their top arm is senior Christian Harris, who allowed two runs in the game against South Range, his only two runs allowed all season. They can also go with Gerry Johnson, who allowed a home run in the regional final, but did battle back to get the win in relief.
"Anytime you get this far, you have to have some pretty good pitching," said the Archbold coach. "We know we are going to face good pitching. That's why we play a schedule we do. Hopefully, what we've gained from facing those other pitchers during the season is going to help us."
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and Barnsville will play in the other state semifinal. The Division III state championship game is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.