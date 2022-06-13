DIVISION I
SYLV. NORTHVIEW 6, GROVE CITY 1
AKRON — Sylvania Northview completed its storybook run to a state title in the school’s first-ever trip to the state tournament, defeating Grove City 6-1 in the Division I state championship game on Saturday at Canal Park in Akron.
Northview (21-8), which finished second in the Northern Lakes League, capped off its run with a dominant effort by Blake Bradford on the mound. The Wildcat hurler struck out a half-dozen in a complete-game win with four hits allowed and one walk with no earned runs. After Grove City (26-8) scored in the top of the first on a throwing error on a steal attempt, and both teams were scoreless in the second, Northview plated runs in four straight innings to pull away for the victory.
Brody Acres had a single and double, driving in a pair for Northview, while Alex Prymas tripled.
The Greyhounds fell short of a state crown after finishing 12th in the state in the OHSBCA state rankings and defeating defending D-I state champ New Albany in the regional finals and knocking off No. 2 Mason 4-1 in the state semifinals on Friday. Grove City was making its first state appearance in a decade and fifth in school history (1933, 1983, 2011, 2012).
DIVISION II
CHARDON 8,
AKRON HOBAN 5
AKRON — Chardon made history in the Division II state final Saturday, surging to its first-ever state championship with five runs in the top of the sixth inning to knock off defending D-II state champion Akron Hoban 8-5.
The Hilltoppers (24-9) were in Akron after a win over Louisville in the regional finals and a 9-5 win over Columbus Bishop Hartley in Friday’s semifinals, marking the first state appearance since 1950 for the Cleveland-area program. Will Francis, Stone Fawcett and Kyle Maronde each had extra-base hits, the first two rapping doubles and Maronde a triple in a two-hit day.
With Chardon committing four errors and leaving 10 runners on base in the contest, Hoban (23-10) built up a 5-3 lead through four innings, including RBI knocks by Jordan Kievman (triple) and Matthew Terzola (single) in the second and a two-run knock from sophomore Parker Falkenstein in the third.
The Hilltoppers entered the state field with underclassmen making up seven starters in their lineup.
DIVISION III
WAYNEDALE 2, MILAN EDISON 1
AKRON — In a battle of state newcomers, the Division III state baseball championship came down to extra innings as a walk-off single by C Gatti to right center field gave Apple Creek Waynedale its first-ever state crown in a 2-1 classic in eight innings over state first-timer Milan Edison.
Single runs came in the first and last innings of the final for the Golden Bears (27-4, No. 4 OHSBCA), bookending a gem of a start from Otto Solarzano. The Waynedale hurler scattered nine hits but allowed just one run in the fifth frame on a Thomas Simon single, striking out seven without a walk. The win marked the first state title in program history for Waynedale, which finished as D-III state runner-up in 2016 to Berlin Hiland.
For Milan Edison, the setback spoiled an equally impressive night from Edison starter Ben Bates, who lost just his second decision of the season despite striking out nine with one earned run allowed and six hits in 7.2 frames. The No. 10 Chargers, who were knocked out in 11 innings in regionals by Archbold last season, came up short of a crown in the school’s first-ever state baseball appearance.
DIVISION IV
RUSSIA 10, LINCOLNVIEW 4
AKRON — For the second straight season, Lincolnview came up short of state gold as the Lancers saw Russia pull away for a 10-4 win in the Division IV state championship game Saturday at Canal Park in Akron.
The No. 3 Lancers (24-7), which saw junior Dane Ebel strike out 11 in a one-hitter to defeat Tiffin Calvert 8-1 in the state semis, trotted Ohio State commit and senior southpaw Landon Price for the state finals. The future Buckeye, who entered the game 24-0 for his career, allowed five runs on eight hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks before being lifted after 125 pitches with two outs in the fifth inning.
In its fifth state tourney trip, Russia (25-6) got the job done for its first state title since 1971 as the Raiders broke open a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning with seven runs on six hits. A bases-loaded walk started the run while Hayden Quinter had a two-run single and freshman Braylon Cordonnier drove in two more with a triple.
The runs turned out to be important as Lincolnview got a Cole Binkley triple and an RBI groundout by Ebel in the top of the seventh but the damage was done and the Lancers and head coach Eric Fishpaw, an Ayersville grad, fell short of the program’s first title in 60 years in the fourth all-time appearance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.