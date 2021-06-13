AKRON - For the first time since Archbold’s postseason run began, the Streaks ran into some real trouble.
After managing to find ways to battle back in the district and regional, the season ended one win short of a state title for Archbold as they fell 4-1 to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in the Division III state baseball title game.
“It’s been a fantastic season,” Archbold coach Dick Selgo said after the game. “I couldn’t be prouder of these kids. We’ve been on a roll lately and having a blast. I’m so proud of them. AS young as they are, having little varsity experience, making the championship game is a tremendous accomplishment.”
For Selgo, it’s the second time facing heartbreak in the state title game. In high school, his Pettisville team lost the 1970 Class A title game to Cincinnati Lincoln Heights, 5-3.
“It’s tough, no matter what,” Selgo said of the experience. “I think it hurts more as a player. These guys are hurting right now. We’ll talk about all they’ve accomplished. We’ll talk about a great season and great support from our community.”
CHCA was able to take advantage of a couple Archbold mistakes to plate all four of its runs in the bottom of the second. Back-to-back walks issued by Archbold’s DJ Newman to Johnathan Russell and Andrew Brock started the trouble. The two were at second and third when Colin Ames drilled a double into the leftfield gap that reached the warning track and it easily brought both runners home.
“Our guys just performed so well,” said CHCA coach Tony Schulz. “All year long this was our goal. It was really fun to watch our guys play.”
Ames moved to third on a single by T.Y. Yelton when the aggressiveness of the Eagles came into play. Ames danced off the bag at third, with Yelton coming hard for third, looking for a throw. The Streak defense got Ames into a rundown between third and home, but trouble on the final throw of the play allowed Ames to score.
“That’s been our MO, to be aggressive,” stated Schulz. “We’re going to put pressure on the defense and take advantage of mistakes.”
CHCA made it 4-0 before the inning ended when Jack Vogele hit a hard rocket to center that Krayton Kern attempted to jump and catch. Instead, the ball went off the tip of his glove, which allowed Yelton to score.
With the lead, the Eagles rode the right arm of Cooper Robinson the rest of the way. He fanned 11 in a 99-pitch outing, including the side in the seventh to close out the win.
“When he came out (pitching) in the first inning, I said ‘ut-oh’,” said Selgo. “He didn’t seem to wilt at all in the heat. He just kept getting stronger as the game went on. We’ve faced a lot of guys who were pretty good this year. He was a notch above that. He made it tough on us.”
Archbold did break through for a run in the top of the fifth. Gavin Bailey drew a one-out walk, the only free pass issued by Robinson in the game, and moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored when pinch hitter Devon Morris cracked a double to the rightfield corner.
Robinson got a strikeout to end the inning, the first of the final seven batters in a row he retired to end the contest.
“That was an incredible performance right there,” Schulz said of his pitcher. “The ability for him to move the ball around and control the strike zone, it was a joy to watch.”
Newman did a solid job of keeping the Eagles off the board after the big inning. He fanned four batters in a row in the third and fourth frames and got help from his defense on a flyout and groundout after issuing back-to-back singles to close the fourth.
“DJ Newman pitched a heck of a game,” mentioned Selgo. “He earned his keep out there on the mound. Caleb Hogrefe did a tremendous job behind the plate. DJ bounced one up there every once in a while and Caleb makes sure it gets blocked. He (Newman) works hard and he kept us in the game.”
Seven players in the lineup for the Streaks all return next season.
Archbold 000 010 0 - 1 2 2
CHCA 040 000 x - 4 5 1
Records: Archbold 23-12, CHCA 23-8.
Winning pitcher: Cooper Robinson (7 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: DJ Newman (6 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Devon Morris double, RBI. (CHCA) - Colin Ames single, double, 2 RBIs; T.Y. Yelton 2 singles.
