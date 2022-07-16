ST HENRY — Rival schools Defiance and Napoleon will travel down to St. Henry high school this weekend to take part in the 60th annual state senior ACME baseball tournament which starts on Saturday with four quarterfinal games.
Both programs have gotten to this point thanks to dominant runs through their district tournaments.
Defiance, who has yet to lose a game in this ACME postseason, has outscored their opponents 29-3 over the course of those six wins.
Napoleon on the other hand, has had a different run through the postseason as they fell in their sectional opener to Tinora but rattled off three wins in four days to get to the district tournament. They then proceeded to win their three district games by a combined 30-0.
The Bulldogs will be there to defend their state championship from last season. They have a good history with the senior ACME tournament as they’ve won a state-best 11 championships coming into this season and four of those have come since 2012.
“We want to go out there and win this thing,” Defiance ACME coach Doug Williamson said. “Defiance is a program that is built to win and we want to keep that going.”
At the plate the Bulldogs sport a deep squad as seven of the nine regular batters that will feature in their lineup this weekend have hit for an average of over .300 on the season.
David Jimenez has led the way for the Bulldogs at the plate as in the leadoff spot he is reaching base at a team-best 63% of the time while his OPS is also a team best at 1.469 through 11 games. He leads the Bulldogs in runs scored (14) and batting average (.531) as well.
Jackson Walter who hits behind Jimenez in the lineup has also been having a stellar season with a 1.125 OPS, a .368 batting average 13 runs scored and a team best four triples. Garret Rodenberger (1.031 OPS, .406 average, 4 doubles, 9 RBIs, 7 runs) has also had an impressive season at the plate.
Bradyn Shaw leads the team with 16 RBIs which is six more than the second placers in Aidan Kiessling and Gavino Gomez. Shaw also leads the team in doubles (6).
On the mound, they’ll be led by their three-headed monster as Shaw, Kiessling and Jimenez all threw complete games in their three district tournament wins.
Kiessling who threw the fourth most innings in the spring circuit for the Bulldogs has pitched like an ace this summer.
With a fastball that has reached as high as 89 miles per hour, Kiessling has thrown 28 innings, eight more than anyone else, and has given up just one earned run and seven hits in those 28 frames. He’s 4-0 with a 0.25 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 10 walks.
“I think it’s just getting the opportunity to finally start pitching,” Willamson said of Kiessling’s success this summer. “His changeup is really good and with his fastball sitting anywhere from mid to high eighties it is hard for opponents to adjust.”
Jimenez and Shaw however, are the more veteran presences on the mound as Jimenez won WBL Player of the Year in part for his combined pitching and hitting during the spring. He’s second on the ACME team in innings with 20.1 and has given up just two earned runs for a 4-0 record, a 0.69 ERA, 25 strikeouts and seven walks.
Shaw was the starter in Defiance’s district final win over Napoleon in the spring and has thrown 17.1 innings for a 1.62 ERA, a 2-1 record, 26 strikeouts and four walks this summer.
Fernando Torres (15 innings, 3-1, 2.33 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 12 walks), Torin Long (9.2 innings, 2-0, 0.72 ERA, 5 strikeouts, 12 walks) and Cody Shaw (9 innings, 2-0, 3.11 ERA, 7 strikeouts, 11 walks) will be key to the pitching depth should the Bulldogs need to go to them.
With it taking three games to win a state title though, they’ll hope to get great performances this weekend from their top three hurlers starting off with their quarterfinal matchup against Russia on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
This Russia baseball program has already tasted plenty of success in the 2022 season as they won the Division IV state championship over Lincolnview this spring for the first time since 1971.
This Raiders squad will be comprised of plenty of players from that state championship team and they’ll be looking to add another trophy to their case in 2022.’
“If we just go in and play our game, we can compete with anybody,” Williamson said of their opening game against the Raiders. “It’s great that they won the state and everything it’s hard to keep that momentum up. I’m not holding it against them or anything but we’ve been doing it for years here so we know we can beat anybody.”
If Defiance can get by the Raiders and reach Sunday’s semifinal they’ll get the winner of Perrysburg and the hosts St. Henry.
In the top half of the bracket Van Wert and Indian Lake will face off in the first game of the four-game Saturday slate with Napoleon taking on regular ACME power Coldwater in the second game. The two teams met earlier this season in doubleheader with Coldwater winning the two games by a combined 18-7.
The Cavaliers have won eight senior ACME state championships, which is second only to Defiance. Their last senior ACME state title came in 1994 but they have reached the ACME state finals five times in the last 18 years with their last appearance coming back in 2015.
Napoleon on the other hand aren’t as experienced in at the state stage as this will only be their third ever appearance in the tournament with the last one coming in 2012 where they finished third. They also reached the state tournament in 2010 as well.
This year’s squad will be led by three pitchers much like Defiance who all had dominant performances in the three shutout district wins for Napoleon. Blake Wolf (11 innings, 1-0, 1.18 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 4 walks) threw four of five innings for the Wildcats in their opening district win while Lucas Gerken and Owen Espinoza threw complete game shuouts in the final two wins over Ottawa-Glandorf.
Gerken is tops on the team with 23.2 innings and has a 1.78 ERA, a 4-0 record, a team-best 33 strikeouts and 12 walks. Espinoza is second on the team in innings with 20.2. He’s 1-2 on the season with a 2.71 ERA, 19 strikeouts and six walks.
At the plate it has been Trey Rubinstein leading the way with a 1.111 OPS, a .459 batting average and 15 runs which all are team bests. His 12 RBIs and four doubles are second on the team. Espionza (1.095 OPS, .393 average, 8 RBIs, 9 runs) and Blaine Ford (1.077 OPS, .429 average, 10 RBIs, 10 runs) have also been big contributors. Gerken leads the team in doubles (8) and RBIs on the season.
If Napoleon reaches the Sunday semifinal they would play at 1 p.m. Defiance’s semifinal contest would be at 3:30 p.m.
The final will be played at 6 p.m. on Monday.
