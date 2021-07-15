Appearances in the ACME state tournament are nothing new for one of the two Defiance County teams in this week’s field at Ed Sandy Field in Elida.
For the other, however, it’s an achievement that’s the first of its kind.
Defiance will battle for its 11th ACME state tournament championship when the 2021 tournament begins Saturday morning in Elida while Tinora will make the first appearance in program history in a historic summer stretch.
Defiance (18-4-1) picked up a 6-3 comeback victory over Wayne Trace in the District 1 finals on Monday, rallying from a 3-0 hole after the top of the first inning to blank the Raiders for the final six frames and reach the ACME state tournament for the first time as a district champ since 2017.
Defiance did compete in the 2018 state tournament as the automatic qualifier as tournament host but did not win District 1 that year.
For the program’s consistent success, the Bulldogs have not won the whole enchilada since a three-year streak of titles from 2012-14, but the importance of the summer slate to the DHS program isn’t lost on the members of the team.
“We’ve believed in ACME forever, 100 percent,” said Defiance coach Rick Weaver after the Bulldogs’ clinching victory. “I think it’s so unique where we can play 20, 25, 30 games with our team for next spring, I mean that’s huge. No other sport gets to do that. It’s always been a priority for us and getting back to state is always our number one goal in the summer.”
For Tinora, a dominant run through the District 2 tournament saw the Rams (21-2) cruise through the sectional bracket without a loss, including eliminating two-time defending state runner-up Archbold, which had reached the state championship game four years running.
That run continued in the district field at Miller City as Tinora blanked Kalida 8-0 to start the bracket, then racked up six runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined to battle back from a 5-2 hole against Wauseon to prevail 8-7.
Adversity hit the Rams again in the district finals with Miller City battling back from the loser’s bracket and sending eight batters to the plate in the first inning to stake a 3-0 lead. Down 4-2 in the fifth inning, Tinora again had its answer with a bases-loaded fly ball dropping to score a pair of runs and tie the game before an off-the-mark throw from the outfield allowed another run to score.
Tinora plated three more runs as junior pitcher Eli Plassman allowed just one hit after the first inning and fanned seven to help seal the deal in the program’s first-ever district final appearance.
“We’ve taken advantage of opposing teams’ miscues or walks or whatever we’ve needed to at that point in time,” said Tinora coach Doug Plassman. “The boys thrive on getting key hits when they need to and playing from behind and that’s on them. That’s not coaching, that’s just them digging deep when they need to dig deep.
“It’s fun to coach them and watch them play. I’m sure it’s certainly a little more nerve wracking for the parents in the stands though.”
The district champions from Defiance County will make the trek to Elida Saturday as the eight-team single-elimination bracket will winnow down to four teams for Sunday’s semifinals ahead of the state championship game Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Ed Sandy Field.
Defiance will play in the second game of the day against District 3 champion Perrysburg at 12:30 p.m. after Van Wert, the District 5 victor, meets either Bellefontaine or Indian Lake out of District 6 at 10 a.m.
Tinora will follow the Defiance tilt at 3 p.m. with a bout against District 4 survivor St. Henry before host Elida and District 7 champ Versailles cap off the game with a 5:30 contest.
The winners of Saturday’s quarterfinals will meet at 2 and 5 p.m. in the bracket semifinals.
For both Defiance and Tinora, the state tournament will feature opponents they did not face during the summer circuit.
“Dave Hall does a great job in Perrysburg, he’s one of the most respected coaches in not only Northwest Ohio but all of Ohio so it’ll be a lot of fun,” said Weaver. “It’s pretty simple in terms of keys though. We don’t want to have errors, we don’t want to have walks and we want to get a lot of base hits.”
For Tinora, any perceived pressure from the program’s first state appearance has gone by the wayside.
“We’ve never made it to the district championship before so it’s all been setting new records,” said Plassman. “But (senior) Jayden Bergman said it (Monday) night after we won, now that we’ve won this, let’s go win the state championship too. It’s a win-or-go-home format and we haven’t gotten beaten yet so that’s our goal this weekend.”
