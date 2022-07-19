ST. HENRY — Two ACME baseball giants met for the 60th senior ACME state tournament championship game on Tuesday, and it was Defiance that took home their 12th overall ACME title with a 10-0 win over Coldwater.
It’s the second-straight senior ACME title for the Bulldogs who won it last season over Tinora and now have beaten Coldwater for the fifth time in the championship game.
“It’s what is expected out of Defiance baseball,” first-year Defiance ACME coach Doug Willamson said of the win. “These guys were ready for it when they came in. We play some great competition during the season and coach Weaver, coach Held they got them ready for this. I just come in and watch and coach the best that I can.”
David Jimenez earned the win on the mound in what will be the final ACME game of his career going into his senior season next spring.
It is the second-straight season that Jimenez pitched a complete game shutout in the title clinching senior ACME contest. He was nothing short of masterful in this one going six innings and allowing no runs on just two hits, striking out five and walking three.
“Coming into it I didn’t really think anything of it, I was just like ‘I’ve gotta go get the job done again.’ But I had all the confidence in the guys behind me so it felt good to come out here with a clean slate and do it again,” Jimenez said of the complete game win.
Jiminez got run support early as after a scoreless first that saw Jimenez pick off a runner at first to end the inning, Defiance put up three runs in the second inning. Bradyn Shaw and Gavino Gomez led off with back-to-back singles then after Christian Commisso clubbed a two-out RBI single, Jimenez brought two more home with a rope back up the middle.
Tacking on runs early and often has been a common theme for Defiance throughout this tournament.
In their 8-0 run dating all the way back to sectionals they only ever trailed once and that was in the state semifinal contest against St. Henry where they went down 4-3 after one inning but proceeded to put up 10 runs in the second. In those eight wins, they outscored their opponents 68-9.
That makes things a lot easier on their arms, who are constantly pitching with leads.
“It makes your pitching relax, get in there and throw strikes. You’re not worried about giving up a hit,” Williamson said. “And we’ve done that, we jumped out on everybody this weekend. I just thought we did a great job of seeing the counts and even when we would get down continuing to work those counts.”
“We didn’t put up any in the first inning but as soon as we get one or two, I know that I can do my job and shut them down and from there we just go,” Jimenez said.
The Bulldogs did just that after that second inning spark as after that inning, only five batters reached base with three of those coming in the fifth inning as an error, a single and a walk loaded the bases for the Cavaliers with two outs before Jimenez induced a groundout to second to end the inning.
On the offensive end, Defiance continuously padded on runs with two in the third on a Gomez double that hit off the left field wall, a Garret Rodenberger RBI single, and three more in the fourth with an Aidan Kiessling two-RBI single and a run scoring on an error.
Two runs away from a state title, Defiance was unable to push across a run in the bottom of five but with a Fernando Torres leadoff single in the sixth, two-straight walks and two-straight passed balls, Defiance was able to earn the six inning, run-rule victory.
The complete game win for Jimenez marked the finish of a dominant stretch from the top three pitchers in the Defiance program in Shaw, Kiessling and Jimenez.
Through their eight-game run in the ACME tournament, the Bulldogs only ever used those three pitchers and they all earned complete game wins in every single tournament contest.
On the season they combined to throw 80.2 innings, giving up 10 earned runs and striking out 102 batters.
“You can’t ask for much more from our pitching than what they did,” Williamson said of the pitching trio. “These guys came up, they threw strikes. All of them threw in the 90s at least three or four times, their offspeed was great. They are coached by some of the best and they were ready. Very proud of those top three.”
For Williamson, who graduated and played baseball from Defiance, but came over after coaching Bryan ACME for nine years, including back-to-back state tiles in 2018 and 2019, winning a state title was certainly a good way to end his first year back.
“This was awesome, I loved it,” Williamson said. “I learned a lot from coach Held and coach Weaver. I thought I knew a lot about baseball but seeing different things and learning from this program was awesome.”
“I came in and I knew what I had when I got here and yeah there was a little pressure on me but I knew what these kids could do,” Williamson added. “Then I’d go to the facilities and they were working hard, before games even started, way ahead of time. So these kids deserve it more than anybody.”
Last year, the ACME state title played a part in a historic 2022 spring season for Defiance that saw them go 28-3, tie for the fourth most wins in program history, win a WBL title, finish ranked No. 1 in Division II in the state AP poll and reach the regional tournament for the first time since 2016.
Jimenez, who will be a senior on the 2023 squad, hopes similar things can stem from this state title.
“It’s the exact same thing as last year, it really sets us up for success next year,” he said “We’re going into the school year again with another state championship so we’ll take that into winter workouts, work our butts off there and then hopefully it shows up again in the spring.”
Coldwater 000 000 - 0 2 3
Defiance 032 302 - 10 16 1
Records: Defiance 17-4, Coldwater 18-5.
Winning Pitcher: David Jiminez (6 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Justin Kaup (3 innings, 9 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Mason Welsch, Curtis Duerr.
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) - David Jiminez double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jackson Walter 2 singles, Aidan Kiessling 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Gavino Gomez double, single, 2 runs; Cody Shaw 2 singles.
