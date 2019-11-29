COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that two upcoming basketball state tournaments will return to St. John Arena at The Ohio State University, including the 2020 girls basketball state tournament and the 2021 boys basketball state tournament.
Both state tournaments coincide with OSU’s spring break, which will allow for better parking options for spectators.
The OHSAA boys basketball state tournaments were held at St. John Arena from 1957-1985 and 1988-1998. The Schottenstein Center opened in 1998 and has hosted the boys basketball state tournaments since 1999. The OHSAA girls basketball state tournaments were held at St. John Arena from 1976-1985 and 1987-1999 before moving to the Schottenstein Center in 2000, where they have remained every year except 2005 when the girls returned to St. John Arena due to the OSU men’s ice hockey team hosting a conference playoff series at the Schottenstein Center.
Starting on a Thursday, the 2020 girls basketball state tournament will be at St. John Arena March 12-14. The OHSAA’s 2020 individual wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center will begin on Friday, March 13, and conclude Sunday, March 15. The 2020 OHSAA boys basketball state tournament will remain at the Schottenstein Center March 19-21.
St. John Arena has a seating capacity of 13,276.
