Defiance assistant coach Rick Weaver (center) coaches the Bulldog baseball team on bunting technique as head coach Tom Held (right) looks on during the first day of practice for the team on Monday in the Jon Niese Training Center.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 outbreak, area athletes are set to begin their practice schedules. Baseball, softball and track teams were permitted to start team practices Monday with their seasons set to begin Saturday, March 27. Boys tennis’ first day of practice will be March 8, with the regular season starting March 26.
After seeing the 2020 season cancelled and a 21-9 ACME summer season, Held’s 23rd season as Bulldog skipper will begin on Saturday, March 27 at Wauseon in the first regular-season spring game in 677 days.
