Enrollment numbers and divisions were released for spring sports on Tuesday and several area teams saw movement in different sports.
Defiance stays in Division II in both baseball and softball, but their boys and girls track and field teams will swap divisions. The boys move down to Division II as the biggest team in the Division with 283 boys enrolled and the girls move up to Division I with a 280 enrollment, two girls higher than the cutoff.
As for local baseball and softball movement, in baseball two Green Meadows Conference teams are moving up to Division III as co-GMC champs from a season ago in Wayne Trace will now compete in Division III as will Hicksville. The Aces were right on the cutoff line at 123 and will be the smallest team alongside two others in the division. The Raiders were just ahead of that at 129. Ottawa-Glandorf will move down from Division II to Division III.
Elsewhere in baseball, Bowling Green moves down to Division II and Columbus Grove moves down to Division IV.
In softball, no area teams moved up or down though Otsego, who Fairview defeated en route to their state title in 2021 and who Tinora defeated in district finals last season, will move up to Division II.
Oak Harbor, a state-semifinalist a year ago in Division II moves down to Division III.
Track and Field saw a few other area schools move as well with both the Archbold boys and girls moving up to Division II while the Paulding girls will move down to Division III. Both the Paulding and Tinora girls were just two girls short of being placed in Division II. The Delta boys move up to Division II while the Evergreen girls will move down to Division III.
Boys volleyball will also be a newly introduced sport this spring and three area schools will participate with Defiance, Napoleon and Hicksivlle all set to field teams for the upcoming season.
Other teams from northwest, Ohio that will field teams include Toledo Waite, Springfield, Celina, Maumee, Toledo Scott, Elida, Elmwood and Toledo Christian.
There was no movement for any area team in boys tennis.
