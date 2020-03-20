Holding out hope as long as the could, the Defiance College athletic department was hit with bad news Thursday afternoon as the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference made the announcement to cancel the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defiance was hopeful of a season restart, after a 7-3 start to the baseball season.
“It’s a sad day for our student-athletes,” said Derek Woodley, who serves as the DC baseball coach and athletic director. “I think in the back of our minds, this was always a possibility.”
Members of the baseball team took it as a shock.
“It was a very sad day,” said senior catcher Ben Bucklew of Archbold, who was an all-conference performer in 2019. “It was tough to hear at a team dinner.”
The 10-game start was the best start for the Defiance baseball team in 31 years.
A release by the conference read: “To all the HCAC’s student-athletes, coaches, institutional staff and fans, please know this decision did not come lightly. The conference had remained hopeful for competition to resume this spring, but due to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, the HCAC is prioritizing the health and well-being of not only its student-athletes and campus support staff, but the respective local communities by encouraging social distancing.”
While some schools in the HCAC made decision to pull the plug on spring sports earlier in the year, Defiance took a wait-and-see approach, holding off on any activity for a two-week period. A ruling from the CDC, limiting the number of people in a group, realistically ended any chance of continuing the season.
Now, all the spring coaches at Defiance will have to explain to teams why they can’t continue their seasons.
“We have to think about the short term for now,” said Woodley. “We have to be able to support them (the players). This will be crushing for the seniors. This is a huge blow, especially to those who will never get the chance to play again.”
Long term plans for players include the opportunity to return for seniors because of the missed year. Bucklew is one who plans to take advantage of the one-time rule.
“I totally am,” he remarked on coming back to the diamond next season. “I have another year of school anyways, so it works out.”
Bucklew was one of many who was trying to understand why the season came to a sudden end.
“It’s hard to understand,” said the senior. “If it’s going to keep us safe, then I understand.”
The Defiance softball team was off to a 5-9 start. The other spring teams at DC — men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis, men’s outdoor track and field, and women’s outdoor track and field — were not able to get their respective seasons started.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.