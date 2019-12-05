Thursday's High School Sports Scores

Boys Basketball

Archbold 49, Edgerton 31

Pettisville 43, Stryker 25

North Central 45, Montpelier 40

Edon 37, Fayette 30

Emmanuel Christian 62, Hilltop 45

Girls Basketball

Defiance 41, St. Marys 34

Continental 42, Tinora 22

Miller City 56, Ayersville 35

Fairview 61, Hicksville 27

Patrick Henry 47, Holgate 31

Wauseon 61, Toledo Scott 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Wapakoneta 29

Napoleon 68, Bowling Green 15

Columbus Grove 73, Ada 30

Wrestling

St. Marys 64, Defiance 12

Boys Bowling

St. Marys 2,943, Defiance 2,453

Girls Bowling

St. Marys 2,538, Defiance 1,634

