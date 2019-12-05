Thursday's High School Sports Scores
Boys Basketball
Archbold 49, Edgerton 31
Pettisville 43, Stryker 25
North Central 45, Montpelier 40
Edon 37, Fayette 30
Emmanuel Christian 62, Hilltop 45
Girls Basketball
Defiance 41, St. Marys 34
Continental 42, Tinora 22
Miller City 56, Ayersville 35
Fairview 61, Hicksville 27
Patrick Henry 47, Holgate 31
Wauseon 61, Toledo Scott 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Wapakoneta 29
Napoleon 68, Bowling Green 15
Columbus Grove 73, Ada 30
Wrestling
St. Marys 64, Defiance 12
Boys Bowling
St. Marys 2,943, Defiance 2,453
Girls Bowling
St. Marys 2,538, Defiance 1,634
