Tuesday's High School Sports Scores

Girls Basketball

Wayne Trace 55, Defiance 44

Ottawa-Glandorf 81, Tinora 29

Patrick Henry 43, Ayersville 25

Continental 35, Hicksville 32

Fairview 63, Delphos Jefferson 46

Bryan 47, Holgate 35

Paulding 50, Antwerp 37

Wauseon 48, Anthony Wayne 34

Eastwood 80, Archbold 52

St. Marys 50, Kalida 31

Columbus Grove 67, Lima Shawnee 49

Edon 41, North Central 20

Montpelier 55, Pettisville 30

Stryker 41, Hilltop 39

Boys Bowling

Ottawa-Glandorf 1,879, Patrick Henry 1,5751

Girls Bowling

Ottawa-Glandorf 1,564, Patrick Henry 1,376

Boys Swimming

Wauseon 124, Ayersville 13

Girls Swimming

Wauseon 108, Ayersville 33

