Tuesday's High School Sports Scores
Girls Basketball
Wayne Trace 55, Defiance 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 81, Tinora 29
Patrick Henry 43, Ayersville 25
Continental 35, Hicksville 32
Fairview 63, Delphos Jefferson 46
Bryan 47, Holgate 35
Paulding 50, Antwerp 37
Wauseon 48, Anthony Wayne 34
Eastwood 80, Archbold 52
St. Marys 50, Kalida 31
Columbus Grove 67, Lima Shawnee 49
Edon 41, North Central 20
Montpelier 55, Pettisville 30
Stryker 41, Hilltop 39
Boys Bowling
Ottawa-Glandorf 1,879, Patrick Henry 1,5751
Girls Bowling
Ottawa-Glandorf 1,564, Patrick Henry 1,376
Boys Swimming
Wauseon 124, Ayersville 13
Girls Swimming
Wauseon 108, Ayersville 33
