With the sports scene basically at a halt for the near future and with a pair of relative newcomers to the Defiance sports scene, both C-N assistant sports editor Randy Roberts and myself (Aaron Gross) thought the opportunity presented itself to let you, the reader, get to know us a little better.
The best way, at least in my opinion, to do that in the sports lens is to know where we stand on some certain hot-button topics while also letting you know our path to where we’ve gotten and what some of our favorite things are.
You may agree with the answers we give, you may think we’re bananas.
No matter what, you’ll know us a little better.
Here we go!
What got you into sports media?
Randy: This is an easy answer. I was never good at sports, but always wanted to be involved. I’ve always enjoyed anything involved with keeping score, and I love how sports very closely mirrors our society.
Also, I wanted to go to games and not have to pay.
Aaron: I grew up reading the C-N sports section at McDonald’s after church on Sundays, marveling at some of the big stats put up in the late 1990s and early 2000s, whether it was Ryan Radcliff and Fairview’s high-flying passing attacks or the thrilling run the 2004 Hicksville football team put together.
After that, I knew for sure I wanted to work in some avenue related to sports and when a part-time opening was listed to work in the department here in 2012, I jumped on it and I’ve been here ever since.
What’s the most memorable sporting event you’ve covered?
Randy: This is an interesting question for me. I’ve been covering sports for nearly 20 years, and have done so on TV, radio and print. As anyone will tell you in our profession, getting to work games at state is always special. One of the best games I’ve ever been a part of was the Archbold baseball 2005 state championship game. That Archbold team had some unbelievable talent.
I was also involved in one of the final basketball games played at Anderson Arena. As a Toledo guy, it was nice to close the doors to that barn.
One final memorable event I’ll never forgot happened just a couple years ago. I was asked to be a part of television coverage of high school football here in the area, and had a lot of fun. We did the Edgerton game at Edon and had to work the game from a 35-foot boom lift on the 35 yard line.
Aaron: It’s probably impossible for me to narrow down to just one game over the past seven-plus years so I’ll pick one game from each of the traditional sports seasons: fall, winter and spring.
Fall: The one that jumps out to me most is the 2014 Defiance-Napoleon game at Buckenmeyer Stadium. This was pre-turf at “The Buck” but the duel between Napoleon QB Blake Dunbar and Defiance QB Alex Gonzalez was one for the ages. A questionable call on a fumble recovery that would have sealed a win for Defiance still stands out to this day in a thrilling 49-43 Wildcat win.
Winter: This is easier than the fall, as it’s the 2015 Division II boys basketball state final, which saw Defiance win the program’s first ever state title and cement Kirk Lehman as a DHS legend with a stunning overtime victory against Cleveland Central Catholic. I won’t forget it as long as I live.
Spring: I wasn’t there in person for Tinora’s insane baseball state semifinal win over Crestview or the title-game win over Newark Catholic in 2014 or that would be tops. What does strike me, though, is the Archbold vs. Gahanna Columbus Academy regional semifinal in 2017. Archbold and regional baseball probably doesn’t inspire great memories for Bluestreak fans, but that game was the epitome of “thrill of victory, agony of defeat” if I’ve ever seen it.
In your humble opinion, what’s the best sports movie ever made?
Randy: Ugh, sports movies (I know, bad takes from a sports writer). I have a tough time with sports movies, because usually they are not that realistic. With that being said, I believe the best sports movie ever made is Slap Shot. One, you have to understand how gritty minor league hockey is. Two, the characters and memorable lines will last a lifetime. (OK, maybe it’s not up to Major League as far as quotability, but it’s close).
By the way, Major League is also high on my list. As is Hoosiers.
Aaron: I’m a bit the same way as Randy when it comes to the lack of realism in some sports movies, too many things to nitpick. However, Friday Night Lights is one of my all-time favorites. The way it encapsulates the quiet desperation of a small-town team in west Texas and tugs at the heartstrings is just amazing.
But Major League is a close number two. You could say it’s just a bit outside.
What’s the hottest sports take you have?
Randy: Surprisingly, I don’t have the sports hot take. Most of mine have to do with baseball. Call me crazy, but I think baseball can get rid of the catcher. With rules in place to no longer allow catchers to block the plate, why not just get him out of there? I understand there are some logistics to work out. One, who catches the pitches? That’s easy, put a bucket back there. Two, who throws the ball back to the pitcher? Another easy one. Ever notice a new ball gets thrown in for every pitch? Guess the umpire can do it. Three, who will cover the plate? Another easy one. Coaches, remember when you told pitchers to back up the plate? Now is there time to shine.
Aaron: Mine’s not about abolishing the catcher, but rather another “position” in baseball: the designated hitter. Don’t get it twisted, I’m not hankering for more .100 hitters in lineups on a regular basis, but the DH takes strategy out of the game and the decision making that makes the sport so interesting. And this is coming from a fan of an American League team.
State/tournament venues aside, what’s your favorite stadium/gym to cover at?
Randy: Am I too much of a homer for saying Defiance? For football, there are very few bad places. Basketball, honestly, for me, it’s all about being close to the action. Any place where I can get on the floor, especially when I was in radio. I loved worked games at Waite in Toledo. Yes, the neighborhood isn’t the best, but the fieldhouse is still one of the best.
For the same reasons, I’ll also throw in Anthony Wayne. Lots of room for everybody, with great sightlines for us working from the floor.
Aaron: I mean, folks, he’s not wrong. I’ve been spoiled covering the Defiance football beat for the last six seasons and having been in the Fred Brown Stadium press box, it’s the best around (outside of Findlay’s Donnell Stadium). When you factor in the sparkling gem of a basketball gym and the awesome turf complex for baseball and softball, DHS is the top dog.
But to give some other venues their deserved shine, my favorite gym is either “The Thunderdome” in Archbold or “The Jungle” in Paulding when both are packed. There’s plenty of seating close to the floor and when they’re rocking, man it’s a sight to see. “The Grand Canyon” would make the top of the rankings but the obstructed view on the catwalks puts it behind the other two.
If you could have one sports dream come true, what would it be?
Randy: To make Aaron mad, my sports dream was lived out in 2016. As a Cubs fan, I saw something two generations before me didn’t, and that was the Cubbies win the World Series.
For today, my dream is for sports to make sense. I don’t understand baseball playing by two sets of rules. I don’t understand college basketball playing two halves when the rest of us play four quarters. (At least for the men’s game. Women’s college basketball figured it out.) I’d also like to understand the NHL playoff format.
Aaron: Not cool, Randy. I’ve been lucky enough to see two Ohio State football titles, six Patriots Super Bowls and the Cavaliers win a crazy NBA Finals Game 7 in 2016 so it’s a tough one. But my one dream would be to go back in time to fall 2016 and somehow stop that rain delay in Game 7 of the World Series. After Rajai Davis’ home run to save the season, I’m convinced the Indians pull off the rally and keep the Cubs title-less. Instead, Jason Heyward’s master motivation gave Randy the title he so craved.
Also, yeah, an explanation of the NHL playoffs wouldn’t hurt.
What’s one underrated thing about covering the six-county area?
Randy: To me, the coaches are vastly underrated. Players occasionally get their accolades, but I don’t think the coaches do.
I also think the leagues are underrated. Growing up in the NWOAL, I knew how good that was, especially when the league would win state football titles. I used to feel the GMC got a bad rap, but the teams are better than people think.
Aaron: I could be a smart aleck and say the free food or something like that but in reality, it’s the little stories you learn from doing a feature on a standout athlete. It’s the little moments you see when a coach hugs a senior on the sideline as they come off the field. It’s the opportunity to see a player you saw as a scrawny freshman achieve their dreams as seniors and reach their goals.
You’re the area sports czar and can change one thing. What is it?
Randy: Might be too obvious, but I’d go after college football. I’d go for a 16-team playoff, but with a twist. We’d have to go to eight conferences, and the championship games serve as the first round of the playoffs.
Guess I should have thought through my hot takes answer.
Aaron: Well, Randy didn’t read the question about “area sports” czar but he’s not technically wrong.
If I had to fix something about the area sports scene (obviously other than the coronavirus that has wrecked the world), I’d free up things in basketball.
I know that a gritty defensive mentality has helped define some of the great state championship runs across the area’s history, but I do truly think that if hand-checking and the like were more closely called, offensive basketball would open up and the calls for a shot clock would probably die down. I repeat: we don’t need a shot clock.
