Due to the wintry weather Thursday, the area sports slate was completely wiped out. Below is a list of postponed games and their reschedule dates, if given: 

Girls Basketball: Defiance at Celina (Feb. 7, 6 p.m. JV tipoff), Fairview at Ayersville (Feb. 12, 2 p.m.), Wayne Trace at Paulding (Feb. 12, 11 a.m.), Antwerp at Tinora (Feb. 9, 6 p.m.), Edgerton at Hicksville (Feb. 7, 6 p.m.), Evergreen at Archbold (Feb. 12, 1 p.m.), Bryan at Liberty Center (Feb. 5, 1 p.m.), Delta at Swanton (Feb. 7, 6 p.m.), Patrick Henry at Wauseon (Feb. 8, 6 p.m.), Edon at North Central (Feb. 12, 1 p.m.), Holgate at Fayette (Feb. 12, 1 p.m.). 

Bowling: Celina at Defiance (ppd., Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m.).

Wrestling: Celina at Defiance (ppd., Feb. 10, 6 p.m.).

