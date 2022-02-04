Due to the wintry weather Thursday, the area sports slate was completely wiped out on Thursday and some games Friday were affected. Below is a list of postponed games and their reschedule dates, if given:
Boys Basketball (Friday games): Celina at Defiance (Feb. 7, 6 p.m. JV tipoff), Ayersville at Fairview (Feb. 8, 6 p.m.), Tinora at Antwerp (TBD), Hicksville at Edgerton (TBD), Archbold at Evergreen (Feb. 8, 6 p.m.), Swanton at Delta (Feb. 5, 4:30 p.m.), North Central at Edon (Feb. 5, 6 p.m.).
Girls Basketball (Thursday games): Defiance at Celina (Feb. 7, 6 p.m.), Fairview at Ayersville (Feb. 12, 2 p.m.), Wayne Trace at Paulding (Feb. 12, 11 a.m.), Antwerp at Tinora (Feb. 9, 6 p.m.), Edgerton at Hicksville (Feb. 7, 6 p.m.), Napoleon at Springfield (Feb. 7, 6 p.m.) Evergreen at Archbold (Feb. 12, 1 p.m.), Bryan at Liberty Center (Feb. 5, 1 p.m.), Delta at Swanton (Feb. 7, 6 p.m.), Patrick Henry at Wauseon (Feb. 8, 6 p.m.), Edon at North Central (Feb. 12, 1 p.m.), Holgate at Fayette (Feb. 12, 1 p.m.), Continental at Miller City (Feb. 5, 6 p.m.), Lima Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf (Feb. 6, 2 p.m.).
Bowling: Celina at Defiance, Thursday (Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m.), Delta at Wauseon, Friday (TBD), Patrick Henry at Evergreen, Friday (TBD).
Wrestling: Celina at Defiance, Thursday (ppd., Feb. 10, 6 p.m.), Wauseon at Tinora, Friday (TBD).
Defiance College sports: DC wrestling vs. Mount St. Joseph/Manchester (Feb. 16, 5 p.m.), DC men's basketball at Manchester (Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.), DC women's basketball home vs. Manchester (Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.).
