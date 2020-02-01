Special Olympics basketball players from Paulding, Defiance and Williams Counties all got their chance to shine in front of large crowds over the past few days, with contests played on the varsity hardwoods at Paulding and Hicksville High Schools.
On Thursday, the Defiance County Good Samaritan Tigers and Williams County Sharks played an exhibition contest at Hicksville High School between the junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games between Hicksville and Edgerton.
On Friday afternoon, the Paulding Pride Special Olympics team played an exhibition of their own against staff from Paulding High School with Paulding Elementary and High School students and teachers cheering both sides on, accompanied by PHS cheerleaders and the school’s pep band.
Paulding Pride prevailed over the Panther staffers, 53-45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.