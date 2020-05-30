It’s one thing to grow up in a house that loves sports, basketball especially.
It’s another to play for your father in a program that he helped make great.
It’s even another to decide to get into coaching alongside your father and work on the same staff.
For Bryn and Kirk Lehman, it’s been a bond only closed by time.
Kirk retired Wednesday after a 30-year stint in coaching, a 37-year teaching career and a path that brought him back to Defiance High School for the last 17 years.
Dating back to shooting hoops in the park in Rossford, where Lehman coached from 1993-97, and staying close with Kirk’s brother Jay and his son Drew, the basketball bond with the Lehmans has always been strong.
When Kirk stepped away from high school coaching in 1997 and took a six-year hiatus from the prep planks, his love of basketball didn’t abate, according to his son.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of growth (with us),” explained Bryn, who played for his dad at Defiance from 2005-08 while also becoming a standout shortstop for the Bulldog baseball team. “Not many people know that when he was done coaching in Rossford, he was my fifth, sixth, seventh grade coach. He took a few years off and jumped right back into youth sports. Then when I got to 10th grade at Defiance, he was my coach again.
“There were growing pains, I can remember being very young and going to the park and working out in Rossford. I’m about as stubborn as can be and he’s very much the same way but as time went on, we really started to click.”
Lehman’s first four years at Defiance were far from the dominance of future seasons, as the Bulldogs went 11-11, 8-13, 3-18 and 7-15 in the first four seasons. The fifth season, however, was Bryn’s senior year in 2007-08. The Bulldogs finished the year 15-6, the highest win total in nearly a decade and only the second time since 1994 that the Bulldogs had reached that level.
Defiance also came a win away from a league championship that year, beat eventual state champion Ottawa-Glandorf by 14 in December and reached the sectional finals.
With Lehman at point guard, veterans Jordan Mack, Steve Riedel and Alex Keel by his side, and a 1978 DHS alum at the helm of the program, it was clear to see things were trending in the right direction.
“It was a struggle at times, record-wise, one year was a three-win season but even that first year (2003-04) with LJ Helton and Austin Keel, Will Swary and some of those guys, you saw things coming,” admitted Kirk. “Luckily in 2008, we broke through with Jordan Mack and Steve Riedel and we got that 15 wins and the guys took off from there.”
From there, things took off. Bryn went off to play collegiate baseball and earn a degree from Defiance College while Kirk began the longest sustained run of excellence in DHS hoops history.
From 2008-09 to 2015-16, the Bulldogs never finished lower than fourth in the WBL, won four league titles, went a combined 157-37, went to three regional tournaments and won the 2015 state crown, all the while with his son watching from afar.
“When I graduated, I went away for a few years and I wasn’t around much,” said Bryn. “With baseball, we had practices a lot when he was playing on Friday nights. Towards the end of my college career, I started to help out with the junior high teams and coached eighth grade. I was just doing it as a hobby and filling a need, it’s tough to find middle school coaches.
“Then I got hired to teach at Bryan, and it sounds funny, but that’s the year I realized I missed being a part of Defiance basketball. In no way is that a knock on Bryan, but (Defiance) shocked people a little bit and lost that close game to Lima Bath (in the 2014 regional semifinals 50-49). I remember seeing that and thinking I want to be a part of that.”
“I went from Bryan to Defiance and I was all in,” continued Bryn. “I accepted a volunteer role, I just wanted to be around the program and was fortunate to be around a lot of good coaches. I missed Defiance basketball, missed being around my dad and how he operated on a daily basis.”
Bryn and Kirk, along with now-Bryan head coach Brandon Fisher, longtime Lehman assistant Dave Maxey, Dave’s son Chip, and Kane Wagner on the staff, helped guide the Bulldogs to a thrilling run to the 2015 D-II state title, creating priceless memories along the way.
“I’ve been so lucky to coach with all the people I’ve been around, guys like Obie Mouser, Dave Maxey, Brandon Fisher, who’s one of the most unsung coaches we ever had at Defiance and then being able to coach with my son,” said Lehman. “Basketball’s been my life, it’s given me an awful lot of things.
“Basketball got me a college education. If I didn’t get a scholarship for basketball, who knows where I’d be. I might have gone into working for General Motors here in Defiance, I don’t know if I’d have gone into coaching or not. But to coach my son, coach with my son, have my aunts and uncles in the stands watching me; we put a lot of effort into it but there’s a lot of love in that effort.”
Lehman’s passion for the sport and for the school he graduated from has been apparent all along, according to Bryn.
“He’s just so synonymous with Defiance basketball,” said Bryn, who was varsity assistant the last two years and JV head coach the two years prior. “There’s a ton of passion but he truly cares about Defiance a lot. He loves nothing more than when players come back or say hello or getting texts from Alex Nofziger or Trey Guilliam or Anthony Kidston congratulating him on a win.
“It’s awfully special that his last year we were able to overachieve a little and surprise some people. He was 100 percent of the reason why. The work and the time he puts in is incredible. People don’t see him going home at 1 a.m., getting up at 4 a.m. Once you’re on the
With Bryn and his wife Lauren having welcomed a daughter into the world last year and sister Kiersten, a multi-sport athlete at DHS in her own right, getting married later this year, the elder Lehman will have the chance to focus his passion on the home front.
“Getting to coach at Defiance was a dream come true,” said Lehman, who cited the impact of his parents, who passed away in 2000 and 2004. “I know I’m going to miss basketball and miss coaching but ... being a granddad is the best thing in the world.”
“He absolutely cares about basketball, but he’s never going to do something halfheartedly,” added Bryn. “His job was bettering young men and preparing them for the future and he did it with all his heart. There’s no one that’s more intense than him in a practice or a game, but it comes from a great place. He brings out the best of every player he’s around if they buy in ... He’s just a tremendous person.”
