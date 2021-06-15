SHERWOOD — Fairview High School hosted the 5-County All-Star Baseball Game Saturday evening with the South All-Stars (Defiance/Henry/Paulding Counties) defeating the North squad (Williams/Fulton Counties) by a score of 11-8. After the fifth inning, the teams took a break for a home run derby contest won by Holgate’s Gavyn Kupfersmith.
