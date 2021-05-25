Four teams across three divisions means a full docket of regional softball action on Wednesday.
Wauseon (Division II), Fairview (Division III) and Hilltop and Wayne Trace (Division IV) all have advanced after bringing home district titles.
In Division II, Wauseon will take on top-seeded LaGrange Keystone (29-1) in a regional semifinal Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Tiffin University.
The Wildcats rolled through the district, scoring a pair of five-inning wins over Lodi Cloverleaf (21-1) and Parma Padua Franciscan (11-1).
“We’ll have to go against the No. 1 team in the state, but we’re ready to play,” Wauseon coach Mark Schang said after his team rallied in the seventh to win 13-9 over Oak Harbor for the Indians’ first district title since 2007. “We are definitely the underdogs going into this match up. But, we have heart and the girls want this game. To be the best you have to beat the best.”
The Wildcats, ranked No. 13 in America in the most recent USA Today/NFCA High School Super 25 rankings, come in with a .481 team batting average. Madi Herrington leads the way, hitting at a .609 clip with seven home runs and 58 RBIs. Kerrigan Williams is hitting .594 with four triples. Jessica Chapman bats .566 and also has four triples. Jessica Gerhadinger is hitting .481 and is second on the team with six round-trippers.
Along with the power, the Wildcats also run the bases well. They have swiped 122 bases on the season, with Chapman leading the team with 33 and Williams has stolen 30 bags.
Lily Cassell has had an outstanding year on the bump for Keystone. She has a 26-1 record with a 1.30 ERA. In 150.2 innings, she has allowed 37 runs (28 earned) on 86 hits, with 22 walks and 229 strikeouts.
Lima Shawnee and Mansfield Madison meet in the opening semifinal at Tiffin.
In Division III, Fairview is back in the regional after the Apaches took care of Riverdale 14-2 in a district final at Lima Bath. Up next, a trip to Elida for the regional.
“I am very proud of our girls and so excited for them to have this experience of going back to the regional level,” said Fairview coach Staci Renollet. “They have worked very hard and very well together to reach this goal.”
Anna Ankney has supplied the power for the Apaches, leading the team in home runs (13) and RBIs (50). She’s also the top hitter at .674. Paige Ricica adds a .568 batting average and Kiersten Cine is hitting .500 with seven triples.
Fairview will face Otsego, the champions of the NBC. The Knights (24-3) come into the regional after a pair of close calls at the Maumee district, edging Evergreen (4-0) and Eastwood (2-1).
The Knights are led by pitcher Lexi North. In the circle, she’s 23-3 with a 1.03 ERA in 157 innings with 236 strikeouts.
At the plate, she’s third in hitting at .525, while hitting seven home runs and driving in 38 runs. Eve Serrato leads the Knights with a .560 average while hitting 11 home runs and has 52 RBIs.
The Otsego offense will be a challenge for Apache pitcher Paige Ricica, who is 17-1 in the circle in 102 innings of work.
“We are playing our best team ball, both on the defensive and offensive side of the game,” Renollet said heading into the game. “We are focusing on continuing to perform at a high level on Wednesday.”
The winner between Fairview and Otsego will move to get the Edison or Cardington-Lincoln in Saturday’s regional final.
“We know Otsego is a great team, and our girls thrive on the opportunity to play against them in the Sweet 16,” added Renollet.
The Division IV regional at Defiance will have some local flavor as Hilltop will battle Mohwak in the opening game Wednesday, now scheduled for 1 p.m. The second semifinal, pitting Wayne Trace and New Riegel, will now be played at 5 p.m.
Mohawk (21-6) advanced to the regional after wins against Lucas (13-2) and Plymouth (4-2). They are led offensively by Aubrie Harper, who is hitting .613 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBIs.
The Mohawk offense will be a challenge for Hilltop’s pitchers, Kodi Brenner and Lana Baker. Brenner is 13-2 with a 1.98 ERA and Baker is 14-0 with a 1,45 ERA. Brenner has fanned 121 batters in 81 innings and Baker has 108 punchouts in 77 innings.
“Our girls have worked extremely hard this season,” said Hilltop coach Tom Schaper. “We’ve hit the ball exceptionally well and played solid defense behind our two starting pitchers, Kodi Brenner and Lana Baker, who have pieced together a pair of impressive campaigns from the pitcher’s circle. Nerves might be our biggest obstacle at this point, but I think we can compete with just about anyone this season as long as we remain focused.”
The Hilltop offense, that is currently .435 as a team, will face Bailey Sheets in the circle. Sheets is 19-5 with a 2.08 ERA. In 144.2 innings, she has walked 25 batters while getting 177 strikeouts.
The Cadets are looking to keep the intensity high after rolling through North Central and Antwerp in the district.
“The girls are playing well,” added Schaper. “They just have to remember what got us here and come to play against Mohawk on Wednesday.”
The second semifinal will feature Wayne Trace and New Riegel.
The Raiders are in the regional after a 14-4 win over Lima Central Catholic.
“The kids have worked hard to be able to have an opportunity like this and I am very proud of each and every one of them,” Wayne Trace coach Amber Showalter said of her team heading into the regional.
New Riegel (27-2) comes in after beating Old Fort (7-5) and Gibsonburg (6-1). The Blue Jackets come in as the No. 2 ranked team in Division IV.
As they have been doing, Showalter wants to continue to see the Raider offense come up with big hits.
“We are going to have to be able to put the ball in play and find some gaps,” the Raider coach said as a key to the game.
Defensively, the Raiders are looking to continue to play well.
“Defensively we are going to have to continue to make plays and eliminate errors,” stated Showalter. “Mentally we are going to have to stay in the game and keep the level of intensity up that we have had over the last couple of tournament games.”
New Riegel has some experience with GMC teams in the regional. In 2019, the Blue Jackets lost to Antwerp 3-2 in a regional semifinal.
The Defiance regional final in Division IV will now be played Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.