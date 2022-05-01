Division II
In DII Defiance (10-7) will look to keep their stellar season on track as they’ll take on fellow Western Buckeye League member Elida (11-6) in sectional finals. Elida defeated Defiance 11-9 earlier in the season.
Bryan (11-3) is the top seed in the district and they’ll play the winner of Lima Shawnee (5-8) and Napoleon (1-10).
The bottom of the bracket consists of five different WBL squads. St. Marys (11-4), Lima Bath (9-11) and Kenton (4-9) will all have byes to sectional finals while Van Wert (5-9) and Celina (5-11) will battle it out for a chance at the Roughriders.
Also in Division II, Wauseon (8-5) will play as the two seed in the Genoa district. They’ll play the winner of Toledo Central Catholic and Maumee (6-5) in sectional finals.
Division III
The DIII districts will not be for the faint of heart, as two districts with area teams are loaded.
First, the Springfield district will be headed by the top-seeded and reigning district champions Otsego Knights (17-1) Fellow Northern Buckeye Conference member Eastwood (17-3) is just behind them at the two seed.
The three seed went to Tinora (12-3) and the Rams elected to not take the bye. Instead, they’ll get Swanton (6-4) in the first round. A win would give them a rematch with the fourth seed Genoa (11-6), who the Rams defeated 4-3 last year in sectional semifinals.
“Otsego is a team that we played earlier this year and they beat up on us a little bit so, we elected to stay away from them as long as we could,” Tinora head coach Tony Fairchild said.
Otsego won an early-season contest 10-0 over the Rams.
The top of the bracket is also loaded with area teams as well. Fifth-seeded Evergreen (7-9) and 10th-seeded Montpelier (7-3) will face off in sectional semifinals. They’ll get the winner of sixth-seed Archbold (9-6) and 13th-seeded Delta (0-12). Eleventh-seeded Liberty Center (7-10) will take on ninth-seeded Northwood for a crack at Otsego.
“I think whoever comes out of this district has a really good chance to make a run to the state championship,” Fairchild said.
As for the other district to be hosted at Lima Bath, it is also loaded as Fairview, who comes in at 13-2 and as defending Division III state champions earned the fifthseed in the district. Top-seeded Liberty Benton (15-2), second-seeded Coldwater (16-1), third-seeded Van Buren (16-1) and fourth-seeded Riverdale (17-2) were all placed ahead of the Apaches.
“Just with us having played a lot of these teams last year in the tournament and a lot of them having their pitcher back and some really quality players returning, we knew going into the season it was going to be a tough district,” Fairview head coach Staci Rennollet said. “There are a couple of one-loss teams and even the middle of the pack like Elmwood and Paulding are having pretty outstanding seasons as well.”
The Apache's title defense will start with a sectional-semifinal matchup with Fostoria (1-11). The winner of that game will take on fourth-seeded Riverdale, who Fairview eclipsed in district finals last season, 14-2.
Liberty-Benton and Coldwater are both the byes at the top of the bracket. Also at that top section are Ottawa-Glandorf (0-13) who will take on Elmwood (8-4) in sectional semis and Patrick Henry (6-11), who’ll play Allen East (8-9).
Paulding (12-7) is the sixth seed, they’ll play Delphos Jefferson in the first round. The winner will play Van Buren.
Division IV
In D-IV there are also two different districts with local squads lining the seeds.
Wayne Trace earned the top spot in the Elida district, where they chose to take a bye and play the winner of Kalida (0-9) and Cory-Rawson. At the bottom of the district, both Leipsic and North Baltimore took byes in a group that Wayne Trace head coach Amber Showalter expects to be competitive all the way through.
“There is a lot of good softball in northwest Ohio and tons of teams are playing very difficult schedules,” she said. “Columbus Grove has a very tough schedule, Bluffton, North Baltimore, and Leipsic all do as well. I mean everybody’s playing really good teams.”
The Raiders will have to play one of Hardin Northern (1-11), Columbus Grove (8-5), Lima Central Catholic (1-11) or Bluffton (8-7) in sectional semifinals.
At the Bryan district, all 13 teams are local teams. Hilltop (16-3) earned the top seed after winning the district last season. They opted to play a first-round game against Fayette (1-7) and take on Contiental in the sectional finals if they win.
Antwerp (7-3) is the two seed and they elected to take a bye where they’ll play the winner of Pettisville (3-7) and Holgate (2-9). Edgerton (7-9) took a bye at the bottom of the bracket with the Archers and will play the winner of Styker (4-6) and Edon (4-6).
At the top North Central (6-9) and Ayersville (3-11) will play the winner of Miller City (7-8) and Hicksville (3-12).
