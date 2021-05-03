Through rain and wind and even snow in recent weeks, the area softball scene has continued to compete through the spring of 2021, all in the ultimate goal of reaching the postseason.
That goal became a bit clearer on Sunday as the tournament paths in Division II, III and IV were determined with tournament draws and voting.
Hilltop was the lone local school to garner a No. 1 seed but a bevy of local squads were respected for their season success with top-four seeds in their respective districts.
In Division II, 18-1 Bryan picked up the No. 2 seed in the UNOH District, behind top-seeded powerhouse Lima Bath. The Golden Bears will take on either Napoleon or Van Wert for a sectional title in Bryan on Friday, May 14.
Napoleon and Van Wert will tussle on Tuesday, May 11 in Van Wert as will 5-15 Defiance.
The youthful Bulldogs took their lumps during the regular season but knocked off Celina on Friday for their first WBL win of the season and coincidentally will host Kenton Thursday in a regular-season league tilt just five days before a postseason rematch.
The DHS-Kenton winner will take on Bath Friday in Lima in the sectional finals.
Also in Division II, Wauseon’s tough schedule has dealt the Indians six regular-season setbacks but that grind was factored in as the Indians nabbed the No. 1 seed in the Genoa District. The Tribe will host either Sandusky Perkins or Maumee in a Friday, May 14 sectional final.
The Division III Lima Bath District will certainly have some battle-tested teams escaping sectionals.
17-3 Elmwood took the top seed in the voting but state-ranked Fairview (No. 9 Division III OHSFSCA) picked up the second seed amidst a 16-1 record and 16 straight wins. Paulding, on a 12-game win streak of its own, entered the draw with a 16-2 record and was rewarded with a No. 4 seed and first-round bye.
Fairview will await either 11-8 Allen East or 12-8 Liberty-Benton in a May 14 sectional final while Paulding will host either 16-4 Riverdale or 3-17 Delphos Jefferson.
Patrick Henry and Ottawa-Glandorf will compete in sectional semifinal contests on May 11 at Fostoria and Coldwater, respectively.
Meanwhile, Swanton garnered the No. 3 seed in the D-III Maumee District, setting up a sectional final May 14 against either Lake or Northwood. With Otsego and Eastwood earning the other two byes, an area contingent will compete in the first round on May 11.
10-win Tinora will host 4-14 Genoa while Evergreen will host rival Delta, Woodmore will travel to fifth-seeded Liberty Center and Archbold will host former NWOAL compatriot Montpelier.
Finally, the newly-state-ranked Cadets of Hilltop (No. 10 D-IV) earned the No. 1 seed in the Division IV Bryan District. Hilltop elected to pass up the first-round bye and instead will host BBC rival Fayette on Monday, May 10, with the winner facing 12th-seeded Holgate on Thursday, May 13.
Ayersville, winners of five of its last seven and seven of its last 10 following a 2-5 start, nabbed the No. 2 seed and a matchup against either Edon or Antwerp in the sectional finals. The Pilots did not face Edon but lost to Antwerp 8-4 on Friday.
Other sectional semifinals include Stryker traveling to North Central, Continental visiting Hicksville and Pettisville playing at Miller City. Edgerton will await the Miller City-Pettisville winner in the sectional finals.
In the Elida District, Wayne Trace earned the No. 3 seed with a 10-8 mark and will host winless Cory-Rawson in a sectional semifinal. That winner will face either Ada or Hardin Northern on May 13 for a sectional title. Ottoville will travel to PCL rival Kalida on Monday, May 10 while Leipsic will host Bluffton. That Bluffton-Leipsic winner will advance to face second-seeded Lima Central Catholic with No. 1 seed North Baltimore awaiting the Kalida-Ottoville winner and Columbus Grove taking on either McComb or Arlington.
