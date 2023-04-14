In just three short seasons, a lot of things have changed for Defiance softball.
For some, it is as major as switching the side of the plate they are hitting on, for others, it’s just a mentality shift. But whatever those changes are, they are clearly working and behind a three-person senior class, the Bulldogs are beginning to put themselves back where they once were.
It wasn’t that long ago that Defiance softball was winning Western Buckeye League titles. As recently as 2019, this Bulldogs program was coming off a second-straight WBL title, and a four-year stretch where they went a combined 32-4 in WBL play.
But following the cancelled 2020 season in 2021, the Bulldogs took a major step back, sporting a losing record in league play for the first time since 2013 at 3-6. It was a tough season for a young squad that lost six players and virtually every statistical leader from that title-winning team in 2019.
The 2022 campaign was much better as though it did not elicit a strong final record at 12-13, Defiance went 6-3 in conference play. That was a step forward, but in 2023, the Bulldogs want to take the entire leap and with a 9-2, 4-0 WBL start, they are well on their way of doing that.
Talya Escamilla and Lindsay Roth each lettered as freshmen in their cancelled 2020 season while Elizabeth Hoffman came along as a sophomore. And alongside a bevy of youthful talent throughout the program, those three senior are leading the charge this season.
“Usually, you’d like to have more than three seniors coming into the program, but the good thing is they’ve been with the program and they know what it is about,” Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. “They know what to expect and how to lead … it’s just fun to watch them grow over the years because every class is different.”
This particular class grew through the struggles, both individually and as a team.
For Hoffman specifically, the struggles were very present during a sophomore campaign that saw her hit just .107. Going into her junior season, Parrish and Hoffman both knew that a change was needed.
So they decided to switch up her approach in about the biggest way possible — by switching her from the right side of the plate to the left side and making Hoffman a slap hitter.
She had played softball since she was eight years old, and never hit from the left side.
“We tried slap hitting because obviously hitting from the right side wasn’t working,” Hoffman said of the switch. “I hit right-handed in rec ball and it was fine I guess but something with that COVID year, after that it didn’t click and I was fast so we tried slap hitting and it just clicked.”
Clicked might be an understatement, as after barely hitting above .100, Hoffman led the team in batting average at a whopping .455 as a junior, earning second team all-WBL honors and manning the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs.
“I knew she had good speed and it wasn’t like she wasn’t seeing the ball, she just wasn’t making contact and so she worked at being a slapper in the midst of being a three-sport athlete and that’s just a testament to her hard work,” Parrish said. “She was a natural at it .. it takes a lot of timing and hand eye coordination and she just has it.”
Now, in just two short years, hitting from the right side doesn’t feel normal to Hoffman at all and in the 11 games for Defiance this season, she’s led off for the Bulldogs and is hitting just under .300 but is second on the team in both runs (9) and walks (5).
And right behind Hoffman in the order has been Roth for a majority of the season and Roth, in both of her full seasons at the plate has been one of Defiance’s best hitters, hitting .397 with 27 hits, one home run, 21 RBIs and 24 runs in her sophomore year while and following that up with a junior campaign that saw her hit .370 at the plate which was enough to garner a third-team all WBL selection.
This year, Roth is hitting .276 to start the season, all singles, and though for her that might be considered a slow start, she and her team know what she is capable of.
What they didn’t know whether or not Roth was capable of, however, was taking over for all-WBL talent Marrah Elston in center field. But to this point, Roth has fit the role perfectly, and has been running down balls in center field all season.
“There is a lot of adrenaline out there in the outfield and the way to settle that is when those big plays come, you just have to make them and know the situational plays,” Roth said. “It makes me feel safer in the outfield, knowing that my other outfielders know what they are doing too … but when they hit the gap, you just have to go after it. It’s do or die.”
Through their 11 games, Roth has yet to commit an error. And back at the plate, even if they aren’t getting on base all the time, Hoffman and Roth in the top two spots in the lineup are setting the tone at the very least mentally for the rest of the Bulldog squad.
“I think it’s important that even if you don’t get on straight away, to let everyone on the team know what pitches are coming and how is she looking” Hoffman said. “Just encouraging those younger kids and saying ‘I might have missed it but you can get this next one, let’s keep this going.’ It’s important to encourage them.
Also giving those young players encouragement up and down the lineup is the third senior Escamilla who has seen limited starting time this season but has been a big bat off the bench early on for the Bulldogs.
Just earlier this week in Defiance’s 1-0 win over Ayersville, Escamilla was the one that drove in the winning run on a pinch hit appearance in the sixth inning. This season in 12 plate appearances, she’s hitting .333.
“The other girls that maybe aren’t getting in the lineup, they see her going up there and getting the game winner and they are like ‘I want to do that,’” Roth said of her senior teammate. “She just encourages them and she’s a great role model for the ones that might be in the same position she is.”
“She missed last season due to some complications but she played as a sophomore and she’s just played a lot of ball,” Parrish said of Escamilla. “She understands her role as a senior and she’s right there. We are about halfway through the season and I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s in the starting lineup come the end of the season.”
All of this community and leadership from the senior class, has tied this team nicely into a bow and one that is truly threatening in the WBL after already having downed defending champions Wapakoneta 16-2 in five innings.
Their ability to mesh with a bunch of talented underclassmen that includes their left side of the infield in sophomore shortstop and three-hole hitter Ayvah Cullen (.423 BA, 1.290 OPS, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 6 RBIs, 11 runs) and freshman third baseman Bella Gutierrez (.348 BA, 2 doubles, 8 RBIs) as well as junior catcher Vida Casarez (.345 BA, 5 doubles, 9 RBIs) and junior pitcher Taighen Zipfel (.393 BA, 1 home run, 5 RBIs, 34 IP, 5-1, 2.67 ERA, 41 Ks) has been the key to this season.
And it's not just the ones getting starting time either, as with a big 15-player roster, they truly feel like anyone can step up and compete. So much so that they've branded themselves this year as "15 strong."
"We truly are 15 strong all the way through," Hoffman said. "Those girls on the bench, they are waiting for their turn and they know that will come up and they will take advantage of it."
Defiance's mentality this season has Hoffman hopeful not only for the future of the Bulldog program, but for the future for softball as a whole.
"It shows that the sport isn't dying," Hoffman said. "Even all the way down to the rec league and on our JV team, so many girls want to play softball. We have so many girls who want to get out here and get a spot on varsity and they are coming for it ... they just have that motivation."
But make no mistake, the motivation for those currently on the Defiance squad is there too, and behind this senior class that has seen plenty of adversity so far in their careers — they are going to do whatever they can to put this Defiance program back to where they feel it belongs.
"We always talk about it," Parrish said of getting the WBL championship back. "But if you are not a part of it, you don't know what it's like until you are. And I think that's the big thing with them. They want to be a part of it. They want to get it back here."
