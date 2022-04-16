Defiance softball is out to a fast start in 2022.
They won their first three games by a combined score of 28-8, and since then have continued to win games with their record sitting at 6-3, 2-1 WBL.
It’s an upbeat program that has been injected with youth this season combined with a couple of key senior leaders. But it wasn’t always like this.
In fact just a year back to the date, the Bulldogs had a young team consisting of one senior and sat at 2-9, with an 0-2 start in WBL play. That disappointing start, combined with some late success in 2021 have all led to what can be seen on the diamond in 2022 — a team that wants to compete at the top of the WBL and make a deep postseason run.
It starts with a four-person senior class comprised of Marrah Elston, Grayce Jones, Elivia Rosa and Jaeden Delarber, who have taken the mantle of leading the team in 2022.
“We have to carry the team, we have to be the leaders, basically. There’s more pressure and we want to work harder,” Marrah Elston said.
But taking the mantle didn’t actually start in 2022, it started long before, back at the end of the 2021 season where staring the in face of a 2-13 record, the Bulldogs won seven of their last 11 contests, including a 20-12 victory over Kenton in sectional semifinals.
It was here when the current seniors took the responsibility of finding ways to win ballgames into their own hands.
“Towards the end of the year last year, Marrah, Grayce said ‘hey, let’s take it over now. Why wait until next year? Why wait until our senior year?’ So they let the other ladies jump on their back and that’s pretty much what they’ve been doing this year. And some good things have been happening,” head coach Dennis Parrish said.
“A lot of girls, this is the only high school sport they play so having the feeling of a losing season and losing so many games in a row, we remember that feeling from the end of last year and carrying it over into this year, we didn’t want to feel that again and it has driven us to do better,” Jones said.
Jones (.280, 7 RBIs, 5 runs) and Elston (.258, seven RBIs, three doubles, eight runs) have been a vocal presence in the team since that run of good fortune last season but they have also been a presence in the middle of the lineup where they have wreaked havoc this season.
Rosa and Delarber have also been key to the team’s success going back to last season. Neither has seen a ton of playing time this year but they’ve still found ways to positively impact the team.
“They tell you things that you can’t see from just yourself playing since they have the perspective of seeing you play on the outside. They can offer their wisdom and their advice on things that they’re seeing that you aren’t seeing in yourself,” Jones said.
It isn’t just the seniors making the impact either. A talented junior class led by Lindsay Roth (.414, eight RBIs, eight runs, one home run) and Elizabeth Hoffman (.696, .750 OPS, four RBIs, eight runs) as well as a sophomore class headed by pitchers Taighen Zipfel and Brooke Gathman (11.1 IP, 1-2, 7.41 ERA, three strikeouts, three walks) have produced well to begin the season.
Zipfel (38 innings, 5-1, 2.21 ERA, 46 strikeouts, .333 average, eight RBIs, 1 home run) has been the ace in the circle and has also provided some pop towards the bottom of the lineup as well.
“I just like seeing the growth from the juniors and Taighen especially because last year she was under a lot of pressure. You could tell by her attitude that she was really nervous and she has grown a lot this year,” Elston said.
“For me it makes me really proud of Taighen, she’s really dominating in the circle right now where as last year, she didn’t really pitch that much. So it makes you proud as an upperclassmen to see the underclassmen put the time in to get better and seeing them growing along with us,” Jones said.
Ayvah Cullen (.500, six RBIs, two doubles, 11 runs) is the lone freshman on the team and she has arguably been their best hitter in the lineup, batting third in the last few games and plugging a valuable need at the shortstop position.
A freshman as talented as she is coming into a team with players that have logged varsity playing time, can be many things. But for this team and the seniors especially, she has been a source of competition and even a big voice for the team.
“She’s just proven herself to be a really good player. Verbally and physically she contributes to the team with positivity and just by her play on the field,” Jones said. “She knows the game really well. “It’s not like we are starting from scratch, she’s playing with the knowledge that most of us already have.”
“When you are up to bat she’ll help you and if you do something wrong, she’ll tell you,” Elston said. “It’s really nice to have someone that already knows how to play the game.”
Having all that talent is great thing for a program both in their present and for the future, but to it takes a lot more than just talent to make a good team. It takes the older players, the ones that have been there before buying into the younger players and not only guiding them, but accepting that they will make the team better.
“The seniors have done a great job with the young players and they should,” Parrish said. “You heard them saying ‘hey, you guys can help us.’ And that is awesome to see. They are very intelligent young ladies.”
And of course with every great senior class, that great quality isn’t just seen on the field, it is seen off of it as well and in everything that they are doing.
“Everything that they do. Not just in softball but inside the classroom and inside the school. They are involved in all kinds of other things i the school,” Parrish said of what makes this senior class special. “You only go through high school once and you try to tell the younger ladies to take advantage of the four years you have. This group has definitely done that.”
But make no mistake through all the things they do, their play on the softball field is right at the top and it is showing this season.
“You want to talk about program players, all four of them are definitely that,” Parrish said of his seniors. “They’ve been with me since their freshman year and last year we were missing a few pieces but at the end of last year they put the puzzle together and we are seeing that now.”
Parrish and his group hope that that puzzle stays together and with the group and different pieces that have fit together well to begin the year, it’s hard to see how it won’t.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.