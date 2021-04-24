PAULDING — It’s certainly not easy to be the main focus in an opposing lineup, the target of coaches and pitchers zeroing in making sure that bat doesn’t result in runs scored against them.
For Paulding senior Gabbie Stallbaum, it hasn’t made much difference.
The Panther shortstop has found plenty of power in her final varsity campaign and the Panthers are better for it.
Stallbaum’s batting line reads like a rec league softball afternoon as the senior has tattooed opposing pitching to the tune of a .643 average (27 hits in 42 at-bats), six doubles, five triples, six home runs and 31 RBIs.
The 5-6 senior, also a key member of the Panthers’ district runner-up volleyball team, has drawn seven walks to help boost a .694 on-base percentage and — most notably — has not struck out once this season.
“I’ve had the privilege to get to know Gabby personally over the last two years and it’s revealed her intense focus and commitment to excellence in the classroom and on the field,” lauded Paulding head coach Mallory Clark. “Her driving passion and her compassionate heart shows her strong leadership ability.”
Even with an 0-for-3 day Thursday in Paulding’s 5-3 Northwest Conference win over Allen East, all three at-bats saw screaming line drives driven straight into fielders’ gloves.
As a sophomore, Stallbaum hit nearly .400 with a .394 average, seven extra-base hits and 15 RBIs and lettered as a freshman for the Panthers with a .303 average, 20 hits a home run and 24 RBIs in 2018.
Without a junior season as the 2020 campaign was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the final go-round has meant that much more.
“I was kinda concerned, last year I felt that was going to be my big year to grow and I missed that,” said Stallbaum. “I played out through the summer and I just worked hard so I was pretty excited to get going this year.”
That improvement and drive has earned the standout a spot with Division III Heidelberg University next season to continue her career on the diamond. Sports aren’t the only reason the Student Princes came calling as the Panther senior has accrued a 4.235 grade point average.
Stallbaum’s gaudy numbers, impressive as they are, are part of a very potent lineup in Panther country with a team batting average of .446 and just over 10 runs scored per contest.
Joined by fellow seniors Jalynn Parrett (CF, .462, 24 hits, seven doubles, 15 steals), Megan Harpel (2B, .324, 12 hits, nine RBIs), Leigha Egnor (P/IF, .600, 30 hits, 26 runs, 20 RBIs, nine doubles, two HRs, nine steals, 8-2 pitching, 4.78 ERA, 58 strikeouts, 70.1 innings), Morgan Iler (.500, 25 hits, 13 RBIs, six doubles, 10 steals), Kaeli Bustos (C, .386, 17 hits, nine RBIs) and Gillian Porter, the Panthers’ depth is apparent.
Junior Alivya Bakle adds a .511 average, 24 hits, 23 RBIs, 15 steals and a homer while freshmen Riley Stork (.231, 10 runs, 2-0, 4.62 ERA, seven strikeouts, 16.2 innings) and Maci Kauser (.303, 10 hits, four doubles) are also major contributors.
Though improvement and progression through a high school career is expected, the boost in booms from the plate is a credit to an amped-up training regimen.
“Starting in January, I started working out at Hybrid (Performance, a local gym in Paulding) and (owner) Garrett (Stoller) has really been helping me get into my load and work on getting my legs in when I’m swinging on the ball,” explained Stallbaum. “It’s made a big difference, I’m hitting a lot stronger this year.”
Clark credits not just talent but leadership as well for the Panther senior.
“I’ve seen Gabbie give reassuring pats on the back to frustrated teammates and showing a teammate in a compassionate way every day, whether in practices or games,” said Clark. “She’s the first to offer words of encouragement to teammates … I really admire that about her .. I’ve never witnessed one display of anger or negative display out there.
“Gabbie’s just an all-around great kid on and off the field. She’s a quiet competitor but there’s not many around that are more competitive than her.”
That improvement has helped to mirror the growth for the team this year as the Panthers have rattled off eight straight victories to move to 12-2 on the year and 3-1 in their final season in the NWC.
The Panthers’ only two losses have come to an unbeaten Bryan squad on March 30 (7-5) and to Lincolnview on April 8 (19-8). The latter is one of the two unbeaten conference squads ahead of Paulding in the league standings at 3-0 while overall leader Crestview (13-4, 5-0) awaits in the league finale on May 6 in Convoy.
Sending the program out on a high note with the fifth NWC title in school history and first since 2010 is motivation enough for Stallbaum and company.
“There’s good competition all around and I think that pushes us to work harder because we’ve lost to those teams before,” explained Stallbaum. “We feel like this year is our year to come back, work hard and try to win those things.”
