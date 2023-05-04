SHERWOOD — For many who play high school sports, the journey starts at a young age and ends with some modicum of achievement.
For Fairview’s Paige Ricica, her journey is one that started like so many others with her dreaming she could be like her older sister and her softball teammates, to a decade later, exceeding those dreams as the pitcher for a state title-winning team.
And now, nearly two years after helping lead Fairview to that state title, Ricica is trying to forge her own memorable senior season on a Apaches softball team that regained the Green Meadows Conference softball title, currently sits at 17-0 and is ranked second in the state in Division III.
But the path that she is currently reaching the end of from the high school level, was laden with encouragement from those she once looked up to and experiences that has helped her get to the point she’s at today — as one of the best players in Fairview softball history, and eventually a two-sport college athlete.
Sports, and softball, were ingrained in her from a young age, as she started her career like most, playing tee-ball. But it wasn’t until she experienced everything that a travel softball tournament entails, that she really started to fall in love with the game.
“When my sister started travel, that’s when I really started to love softball,” Ricica said. “I would go to tournaments, and I would see these kids and I was like ‘oh my gosh, I’m going to do that. I want to be them.’ I think that got me excited to play.”
She would ultimately fulfill those desires, becoming a travel softball player herself and over that time in travel softball, she developed herself into a pitcher, and not just a good one, but an exceptional one.
Fairview softball head coach Staci Renollet, who has coached Fairview softball for 24 years and won 401 games, knew that Ricica had the potential to be a special player in her youth softball years because of her natural talent, yes, but also because of what she did beyond that talent.
“I was obviously very excited for her to come into the program because I watched her play growing up and noticed not only her talent and what she can do softball wise, but I also knew the work ethic and time she put into it,” Renollet said. “She worked with her sister and her parents doing all the extra things in the offseason, going to pitching lessons doing all those things it takes to be that standout pitcher.”
Doing all those extra things clearly paid off, because from the word go Ricica dominated her opponents in the circle.
After her freshman season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she went on to a first-team all-GMC selection in her sophomore season for her efforts in the circle, one that saw her set the school record for wins and winning percentage in a season, going 21-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 127 innings.
That 21st win was a rather large one too, as the Apaches went 28-1 overall en route to the Division III state championship, the first in program history.
Leading the charge in that title run was Ricica’s sister’s class, the one that she watched as a six year old, who were seniors. But now Paige was doing much more than watching, and going into her freshman season, taking over the pitching role was one that was certainly daunting for her.
But even without any experience from that freshman season, Ricica was able to calm herself down in her first full varsity season as a sophomore.
“My freshman year coming in I was definitely terrified because I knew the level that all those kids played since I had watched them and I didn’t know if I belonged,” Ricica said. “But my sophomore year I settled down a lot because I knew they had played a ton of games and I’d watched their high school careers and they’d done really well so I knew they were ready. And that helped me be ready.”
“Anybody that watched her pitch that sophomore year down our tournament trail, saw her mental strength,” Renollet said. “She just flat out doesn’t get rattled and she doesn’t show emotion.”
After the historic sophomore season for Ricica, heading into her junior year, she knew she had to be even better to continue the Fairview softball tradition. And though she was very good, earning another first team all-GMC selection and going 15-4 with a 1.69 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 104 innings, the Apaches fell short of some of their goals, as they didn’t win the GMC and were ousted from the state tournament in sectional finals.
“The way last year ended was definitely a big thing for us,” Ricica said. “We talked about it before the season and a lot of our goals had to do with how we fell short last season. So we’ve been using that all year to fuel us into pushing ourselves to be better.”
Consider themselves pushed, as Ricica, alongside a senior class of Carrie Zeedyk, Allison Rhodes and Gracie Brown, all of which who hit in the top-five spots in the order, are leading the Apaches to another historic season that sees them currently at 17-0, outright GMC champions, and ranked second in the state in Division III.
Ricica, somehow has reached new heights in the circle as through 81 innings she sports a 14-0 record, has struck out 130 batters and has given up just one earned run for a 0.09 ERA. That low of an ERA at the current moment puts her in rarefied air as only eight players have ever had an ERA below 0.10 in OHSAA softball history.
“I’ve said for three years now, I’ll take our chances to play any team in the state and know we’ve got a legitimate shot to win that game because of what she brings,” Renollet said of Ricica. “She’s taken us on her back and pretty much refused to lose through our first 17 games. And obviously, a lot of that has been done from the circle but other games where our offense hasn’t quite gotten going yet, she takes it upon herself to get a rally started at the plate.”
Ricica was a key hitter in both her sophomore and junior seasons, and has raised that part of her game to a new level as well. Hitting in the leadoff spot this year, Ricica is batting .540 with an area-best 33 runs scored, an area second-best nine doubles and 10 home runs and an area-third best 28 RBIs.
“I’ve watched a lot of softball and whether that be in person or watching college games, I’ve noticed that it’s been really helpful for successful pitchers to be able to help themselves on offense,” Ricica said of her offensive abilities.
For Ricica, her rise to prominence at the plate alongside what she already does in the circle, has led to her being one of the most lethal dual-threat softball athletes in the area. She wasn’t always a big power hitter either, as she has almost doubled her high school home run total after hitting six combined in both her sophomore and junior campaigns.
“Growing up, I don’t think she saw herself as that powerhouse type of hitter so she took that as a challenge,” Renollet said. “And with her swing in the zone being quick and working in the weight room for the strength that comes with volleyball conditioning, I think that has definitely helped her turn into the threat that she is in the batter’s box.”
The GMC title for the Apaches is the 16th in school history, with the next most by a school being nine, and their sixth in the last ten seasons. It also cements this girls senior athletic class as one of the best as well as the volleyball, basketball and now softball squads all went undefeated in the GMC, matching the class from 2021 which did the game.
Ricica, who won the GMC volleyball player of the year, was of course a huge part of that title winning team while Zeedyk played all three sports, winning GMC basketball player of the year and Rhodes contributing mightily on both the basketball and softball squads.
“When all three went undefeated in 2021, I thought at the time that might be a once in a lifetime type of thing because of the seniors we had that year but this class really took it upon themselves to have that type of senior season too,” Renollet said of this Fairview senior class.
“I think two years ago we were questioning if we had a lot to contribute to all those wins,”Ricica said of her classes’ contribution to the girl’s sports sweep in 2021. “And then after last year, I think it was all just motivation to get back at it and this year I think we proved that we did contribute two years ago.”
This senior class feels like they have much more to prove once they get to the state tournament, that they can lead a team to a deep tournament run just like the stellar class from two years ago did as well. With Ricica leading the way, and with everything the class has already accomplished across the entire athletic season, it’s hard to envision them not living up to the goals they have set.
But no matter what the end of the year brings, Ricica will not see an end to her athletic career quite yet, as she’ll play both volleyball and softball at Anderson next season.
And as she looks back on a career that has seen her go 62-5 in the circle with 392 strikeouts and a 1.28 ERA alongside a state title in softball and a first-ever regional trip for Fairview volleyball, she feels that everything that has happened thus far has been for a reason.
“I’ve always loved both sports and I had already been talking with Anderson’s volleyball coach for a while and I knew there were people that played both sports so I started talking to the softball coaches as well,” Ricica said. “And then everything kind of just fell into place … I’m really excited.”
“Everything’s just kind of happened, I think exactly how it was supposed to.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.