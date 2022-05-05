At most high school softball fields, the fences are littered with banners showing off the seniors for that given season.
At Tinora, there’s just one for Quinn Horn, who has played a pivotal role in bringing Tinora softball back to the top of the Green Meadows Conference.
Four years ago, Tinora softball was enjoying a stretch of prominence within the GMC, having won three straight conference titles from 2016-18. But in the season that followed, the Rams went just 9-9.
After the 2020 season was cancelled, the Rams came back with a fire amid a youth movement that included a first-team all-GMC freshman pitcher in Scylea Zolman. But Tinora fell just short in the GMC to eventual state champion Fairview in a 6-1 runner-up finish.
Last week though, the Rams found themselves on the top of the mountain in 2022, clinching an outright GMC title with a victory over Paulding.
It was done with that same youth movement a year ago that brought them close, a first-year head coach in Tony Fairchild and Horn leading the way as the only player on the squad with more than one year of experience coming into the season.
“It’s a big role to be the only senior on the team and with seven juniors on the team, you can have some animosity there being the only person and trying to lead that group,” explained Fairchild. “But she’s done a great job accepting that leadership role and the girls really look up to and respect her.”
The biggest tell of that respect came before the season ever started when the team voted her unanimously to be the team captain. And Horn relishes that role.
“It’s a lot of pressure but I kinda like it because all the girls look up to me,” Horn said of being the only senior on the team. “I feel they trust me really well to lead them and it’s easy with them because they’re such great teammates.”
Being the only senior on the team creates pressure in more than one way too, not only is she looked at for stellar play on the field and looked at for guidance from the younger players, but she’s also been looked at for guidance from the coaches at times.
“She goes out there and she works hard, she does what we ask. And so she’s been great in that aspect. She doesn’t try to tell people what to do, she’s not bossy. She just goes out and gets the job done and leads by example,” Fairchild said.
“Coming in and having Quinn to kind of lean on has been nice,” Fairchild added. “When I need something I can tell her to come here for a second and her being the only senior I don’t have to try to include everybody.”
Horn’s on-the-field play has been stellar though as well. She plays third base and hits in the four-hole in the lineup. The hot corner hasn’t always been where she has resided in the field though. As a freshman, she played second and last season she was moved to first. This year she switched positions with Paige Carpenter and it was a strategic move for Fairchild and his coaching staff.
“I thought moving Quinn to third, she seemed to move a little faster, read the ball a little bit better and as a coaching staff, we thought that a lot of people were going to bunt on us. The third baseman fields probably 80 percent of bunts so that’s why we made the move,” Fairchild said.
At the plate, Horn has thrived in the cleanup spot and has proved her worth in being placed in that spot. She leads the team in home runs (five), RBIs (18) and slugging percentage (1.061), all vital stats for a cleanup hitter.
She’s also fifth in average (.394) and on-base percentage (.444), third in runs scored (12), second in OPS (1.505), is the only player on the team with two triples and has struck out just five times in 36 plate appearances.
And while those stats and Horn’s leadership has been a huge factor in that winning, so too have some of the players that have looked up to her as a leader this season.
Scylea Zolman is the one that stands out the most and it isn’t for her astoundingly cool name, it’s for her right arm that has carried the Rams in the circle.
Last year, she was first-team all-GMC and this year that success has continued as she is 11-1 with an area-leading 1.25 ERA and area third-best 143 strikeouts. The reasoning for that success according to Fairchild has been her ability to combine her incredible arm talent with more control, keeping pitches out of the center of the plate.
For Horn, though the success of Zolman is much simpler.
“She pitches her heart out, she hits her heart out. She has so much love for the sport and her growth from last year to this year has been amazing. I’ve seen her grow as an athlete, as a person and as a pitcher,” Horn said of her sophomore teammate.
Zolman has also had plenty of success at the dish as well (.419 avg, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs) as have a big junior class that includes De’Vona Holmes (.571 avg, 3 HRs, 16 RBIs, 15 runs) and Anna Frazer (.475 avg, 18 runs, 4 RBIs) as well as another sophomore in Tegan Norden (.552 avg, 7 RBIs, 11 runs).
It has certainly been a career year for Horn coming off a 2021 season in which she was named second-team all-GMC and honorable mention in the district. But though all of her stats are impressive, the most important one for Horn team stats, specifically the one that comes before losses.
All Horn has done is win in both volleyball and softball and the proof is in that win column. During last year’s volleyball campaign, she biggest offensive threat on a team that won their district for the second-straight year.
To this point in her junior and senior seasons of softball, her teams have gone 26-10 and 12-1 in a loaded GMC conference.
Being able to win a GMC title in both sports in her senior season was nothing short of special for her, but as it is with any competitive athlete, she’s still got her eyes on the road ahead.
“Coming into both seasons I knew that I wanted to leave Tinora knowing that I gave it my best, that I left it on the field and on the court,” Horn said. “I wanted to win those GMC championships more than anything and we still have a lot of ball left so I’m really happy with how the season has been going.”
And now as her senior season and softball career is drawing closer to an end as she is committed to play volleyball at Muskingum next year, Horn isn’t ready for her softball career to be over.
Horn grew up playing softball, playing the sport since she was four years old. It runs in her blood. Her grandfather and Tinora athletic director Craig Rutter coached the Defiance College baseball team from 1983-2001, amassing 283 wins, the most by any coach in program history.
So softball will always hold a special place in her heart and for that reason, she wants to make sure the season goes as long as it possibly can.
“It really means a lot to me. I have played softball longer than I have played volleyball,” added Horn. “I have played since t-ball and I started volleyball in junior high. I just have so much love for the sport and I don’t want it to be over. It has to come to an end eventually but I want to get as far as we can possibly go.”
It’s hard to find much more motivation to keep the season going than that.
