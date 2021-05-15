SHERWOOD — With a big group of six talented seniors, the Fairview softball team continues to roll along. With 21 wins in a row, and another sectional championship, the Apaches, led by Cassie Mavis, Anna Ankney, Clair Shininger, Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck, Kiersten Cline and Olivia Ricica want to pick up where they left off in 2019.
The leadership from that group of six has made coaching easy this season for Apache softball coach Staci Renollet.
“That would be an understatement, the job being easy,” Renollet said of coaching her current group. “It’s so enjoyable, not only because of the athletes and softball players they are, but because of the kind of kids they are. They are fun, they are all valedictorians of the their class, they do things for their community and come from great families. It’s the whole package.”
While the group has enjoyed immense success in three years of varsity competition, their bond goes deeper than that.
“We’ve played together since the seventh grade,” said Shininger. “We’ve really created our own dynamic that pushed us to be the best. We feed off each other’s energy.”
“We can read each other so well,” stated Mavis. “We know what the other people are thinking on the field. It helps us to play at a higher level.”
The connection that bonds the special group of seniors was something that formed when all of them played together in travel leagues.
“It’s nice because us six have been together a really long time,” said Ricica. “We’ve all played travel together and we’ve done stuff outside Fairview softball, which I think created our bond with the underclassmen.”
Ankney saw something special with her friends at a very early age.
“Every since we’ve been growing up, we’ve had a great connection,” stated Ankney. “We’ve grown as a team.”
Renollet saw something in the group early on in their collective careers.
“When they came in their freshmen year, we had a pretty big group of juniors and seniors then,” said the Fairview coach. “They lettered, then we won districts the next two years. They’ve been clutch since then.”
The bond the group has extends beyond the softball field.
“We actually hang out together all the time,” admitted Ricica. “We are always together. On our senior trip, we are going to room together.”
While unbelievable as a group, they do have individual roles. Ankney, for example, sets the table as the lead-off hitter.
“I have to take responsibility because I’m the first on up at bat,” Ankney said of her role as a lead-off hitter. “I have to be in the game right away.”
They’ve even learned to change positions. All of it has come for the betterment of a team that has won two consecutive GMC titles and is looking for a third trip to the regional tournament.
One example is Kiersten Cline. She spend a career in the outfield, then made the transition to the infield.
“The first two years, I played in the outfield,” stated Cline. “This year I moved to the infield, which is very new to me.”
Some players have bond with other players on the team. Two years ago, Olivia Ricica moved from the outfield to catch, so now she gets to be a battery with her sister, Paige.
“I played in the outfield my freshman year,” said the elder Ricica. “My sophomore year I got to catch and I’m still catching.”
One senior – Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck – was injured and missed some of the season. How that she’s back, she makes the team complete and is looking for a successful postseason run.
“It’s been pretty great,” Emerald-Starbuck said of the season. “It was sad to get injured in the season and have to sit out a little bit. I’m grateful that I got to come back and play and be a part of a team.”
The combo of the seniors has led the Apaches to a 21-game win streak after dropping the opening game of the season to a Bryan team that has also won 20 games this year.
“We’ve won 21 games in a row, which is pretty hard to do across the board in sports,” said Renollet. “That says something about their character and their drive.”
The group agrees the biggest disappointment was not being able to play last spring. After winning a GMC title – and going to the regional — the pandemic forced the cancellation of all spring sports.
“The disappointment of last season is something that is really tough to get past, knowing that (the season) was taken away,” admitted the Apache coach.
The group has done a great job of looking past that, and has been focused on this season.
“This year has been amazing,” said Ankney. “I’m really grateful we have the opportunity to have the season, because last year we didn’t have the opportunity.”
Rittenhouse-Starbuck wants to see what the team can do one final time.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how far deep (in the tournament) because of the bond we have with playing with each other for so long,” she said.
Renollet is counting on her senior group to lead the way in the postseason.
“It starts with our six-senior leadership,” Renollet said of the team. “I can’t say enough about our five underclassmen, where they filled in some roles and made our team complete.”
While the group may break up after graduation, one thing will remain the same for Ankney. Of the six, she is the only one who plans to continue playing softball. She’ll join the team at UNOH.
“Knowing I’m going to continue playing is a great feeling,” added Ankney. “Ever since I was little, I’ve had the dream of going to college and playing softball. Now that I get to, I’m really excited.”
Before any of that happens, the Apaches do have some retribution. The last time a Fairview softball team was in the regional, the 2019 team was blanked by Galion 12-0 in a semifinal at Findlay.
“Hopefully, we can do better in the regional semifinal,” admitted Shininger. “We’d like to score a run and not get run ruled.”
