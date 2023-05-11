Last year Tinora softball’s junior class played a big part in the Rams first Green Meadows Conference title and first trip to regionals since 2018, and now in 2023 as seniors, the same class is leading another successful campaign on Domersville Road.
In 2021, the Rams were a young, budding roster filled with five sophomores, and a freshman pitcher looking to make some noise in the GMC after a down year for the Rams standards in 2019.
They definitely made some noise, going 14-7 and 6-1 in the GMC only falling to eventual Division III state champions Fairview in the league, but experienced an early exit in sectionals to eventual district champion Otsego.
In 2022, that young sophomore class came back with a fire, and were able to get the Rams back on top of the league, while also avenging that sectional finals loss to the Knights with a 1-0 win over them, this time in the district finals.
They fell in regional semifinals to Cardington-Lincoln, but the standard was set for a squad that was only set to lose one player in Quinn Horn to graduation.
And as seniors in 2023, Anna Frazer, Logan McQuillin, De’Vona Holmes, Paige Carpenter and Maren Pittman might tell you that they haven’t quite reached the standards they set for themselves at the beginning of the season in conference, as they fell to Fairview in a 10-inning, 1-0 pitchers duel and saw the Apaches take their GMC crown back.
But even with that, it’s hard to say they haven’t met the overall standards they helped begin all the way back when they were sophomores, as they currently sit at 14-6, 6-1 GMC and are the third seed in a loaded Division III Springfield district.
The success they see currently all started in little league softball, with Frazer, McQuillin, PIttman and Carpenter all playing together for almost 10 years now. Holmes joined the fray later on, playing summer travel ball with the duo once they reached high school.
It has created a family atmosphere at the varsity level and one that has played a hand in their success.
“We’ve grown up playing together, everybody knows everybody, and De’Vona, we’ve embraced her too. She’s just like family to us. We’re just a family and I think that is super important,” McQuillin said.
Each of the five members of this “family” have played their own unique role in the success that the Rams have seen, with some of their roles changing as the years have passed.
In that aspect, no one’s role has changed more than that of Holmes’, who suffered a knee injury prior to the season that would sideline her for the entirety of the season.
As a result, she went from being a force in the middle of the lineup that garnered second team all-district honors in 2022 and led the team in home runs (8), RBIs (31), while coming in second in batting average (.468), hits (36) and runs (28), to a veteran and positive voice on the bench.
“At first I was really depressed, I had played with these people for so long so I was sad about it,” Holmes said of her initial feelings after the injury. “But then I just started to realize that I’m still a part of the team, and no one likes a Debbie Downer. So since I’m in the dugout all the time, I figured I might as well use what I can use and just show them that I’m here for them and that I care for them.”
“I mean you know it is eating her alive inside but she always stays here working. She talks to the girls all the time and I’m always talking to her and telling her ‘if you see something, speak up,’” second-year head coach Tony Fairchild, who coached this class in summer travel ball dating back four years, said. “Sometimes, you don’t ask to be a leader, it just gets thrust upon you and with her situation, she just took that leadership role right off the bat.”
Despite the injury, Holmes was able to get two plate appearances on senior night this past Saturday, where she did exactly what you would expect an all-GMC hitter to do — get a base knock.
“It was really refreshing,” Frazer said of seeing her longtime teammate get her senior day moment. “I was there when she got injured and it was really upsetting for her because at the time, she didn’t know if she was going to play in college or not. But it was really impressive to see her come out and get a hit.”
Holmes will play softball at the next level at Terra State Community College next season.
As for the rest of the senior class, though their roles might not have seen the type of change that Holmes’ did, their growth as seniors has helped Tinora get where they are.
McQuillin took Holmes’ spot in the order, going from batting in the bottom half of the order last season, to the three-hole this season.
She’s lived up to that spot in the lineup too, leading the Rams in home runs (3), RBIs (25), while being second in hits (33), doubles (8), and runs (22). It’s a role that never intimidated her.
“Last year I started off hitting second, but I struggled a little bit and I was asked if I wanted to get bumped down to get my confidence up,” McQuillin said. “I work every day with my dad out here and it is a confidence boost hitting in that three spot but it’s not really nerve wracking. I just try to get a good swing on a good pitch and that’s all that matters.”
Frazer’s role has generally stayed consistent as the speedster at the top of the lineup which currently leads the Crescent-News area with 25 steals while also getting on base a team-best 61% of the time and leading the team in hits (37) and runs (25).
“She’s going to be missed big time because she gets on base so often and she’s a threat on the base path,” Fairchild said. “She steals and she does things baserunning-wise that you can’t necessarily teach.”
For Frazer though, the baserunning things that she does are the result of a pretty simple mindset of “don’t be stupid” and “score.”
Carpenter’s role in the field changed going into her junior season, as she switched from third base to first base. But though she might be in a different spot in the field, her calm demeanor and head down work attitude at practice has led her to be a consistent force at the plate as she’s hit two home runs, driven in 19 runs, and hit seven doubles this season in the middle of the Rams lineup.
“When we asked her to switch to first base, she didn’t say a word. She just accepted the role and embraced it,” Fairchild said of Carpenter. “She just comes in day in and day out and does her job. It’s not flashy, she just finds gaps and does a great job at first base … she’s kind of the unsung hero out there doing her job every day.”
And Pittman’s ability to serve whatever role the Rams need has been a big benefit as well, as she’s moved up to the two spot in the order towards the end of this season.
“Last year she struggled with the bat a little bit and she worked on it in the offseason, and she struggled to start this year but I thought about it and she’s batting number two for us now,” Fairchild said. “She’s hitting the ball really well and she just moved into that role and took off. She finds a way to make contact, she’s good at bunting. She’s just another player that takes her role and just comes in and works hard.”
She also has been the Rams’ number two pitcher, taking some stress off of the arm of their ace in junior and 2022 Crescent-News player of the year winner Scylea Zolman, who has notched a 0.74 ERA with 176 strikeouts in 104.1 innings this season.
“When I’m pitching I just try to focus on doing my job and throwing strikes,” Pittman said. “Every team needs a number two pitcher because you can’t expect Scylea to throw every inning. I just try to do my job when I’m out there to help the team.”
And as a whole, the group is a competitive bunch within just their own team, with each of them trying to one-up each other on a day-to-day basis.
“We all compete with each other for our hitting, like who is going to hit best in this game and who is going to hit more home runs,” Carpenter said. “And I feel like that just lets us compete during the game but at the same time with each other too.”
With their season coming quickly to a close, it doesn’t take much to see the legacy that this senior class, who has played together for so long, has left. And though it’s one that they hope will continue a little longer, with a sectional final matchup set on Friday, what they’ve already done will never be erased.
“It’s been extra special coaching this group of girls and knowing them since they were younger,” Fairchild said. “They are just fun to coach and they are a good group of girls. It will be disappointing to see them leave but they’ve pushed this program to another level.”
