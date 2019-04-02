Tinora junior Sierra Salinas perfectly represented the phrase “next man (or woman) up” in her first at-bat under a chilly afternoon sun on Monday as the Lady Rams and the Defiance Lady Bulldogs settled in for a county clash on the diamond.
Having spent all of her sophomore year as the defensive backbone behind the plate and the ninth to stand beside it in the batting order, Monday’s trip to Defiance was just her second game filling the shortstop vacancy left by all-Ohio grad Quinn Slattman. Beyond that, she was also carrying the ongoing weighty uncertainty of how assuming the leadoff spot in the lineup was going to work out.
And then she unloaded on a 2-2 pitch that didn’t stand a chance.
After getting out in front of a few sharp liners that drifted foul, Salinas straightened one out to clear the left field fence and jump-start Tinora’s 6-4 victory with a round-tripper literally right off the bat.
“I was just looking for a base hit at first,” said Salinas. “When when I hit it, I didn’t think it was over and then everyone started yelling and it was over. I just kept running the bases ... it felt pretty good. I just play my game the way I was taught all through the years I’ve played, and results just come.”
The results didn’t just show up at the dish, though, as the junior Lady Ram’s glove yielded a perfect fielding performance at short. Out of five potential plays, Salinas snagged them all — including a sixth-frame lunge that reeled in a tricky line shot off the bat of Defiance slugger Selena Garcia.
Salinas’ play was just one example of several players negotiating a learning curve on a pair of teams doing some extensive spring remodeling after losing an abundance of skill from highly successful 2018 campaigns. While there were several flashes of what could be with a little polish, Monday’s Defiance County crush also came complete with some lessons learned on the fly and plenty of opportunities for new girls to develop old souls.
“It’s great to get a first win, but I don’t know if this is necessarily they way you want to get it. I think we made too many mental mistakes,” said Tinora skipper Garry Rodenberger, whose Rams improved their record to 1-1 after suffering a 2-0 shutout at Archbold on Friday. “We have some young girls in some positions tonight for the first or second time on a varsity ball field in a varsity ballgame.
“We’re not the same team that we were last year, but again, we can be that team,” he noted. “We just need to put it all together both mentally and physically, and hopefully things will work out over the course of the next few ballgames.”
The Lady Bulldogs, while quiet through the middle innings, gave as good as they got in the early and later parts of the game.
Up against Tinora sophomore pitcher Tristen Norden — also starting her first year of action in the circle — Garcia laid into a single in the bottom of the first that scored junior leadoff hitter Emalee McKenzie. But the tie ballgame quickly turned into a 2-1 Defiance lead when a pickoff attempt on Garcia’s move to swipe second missed its mark, allowing senior Caileigh Jimenez to score from third.
“The top of their lineup hit the ball really well and hit it hard. But when you come back like that, that’s what I’ve been looking for,” said Defiance mentor Denny Parrish, whose squad continues to search for its first win at 0-4. “We’re gonna take baby steps, it’s gonna take us awhile but we’ll get where we want to be. This was good competition here, so hats off to (Tinora). I always give credit to the other team when they win and to their pitching.”
The front half of Tinora’s lineup did swing some mean sticks, with letterwinners Lexi Miles, Hannah Horn, Erica Rieke and Aubrey Reineke joining Salinas for seven of the Rams’ 11 hits through the first five spots in the order.
The bottom half got it done as well, though, with sophomore eight-hitter Libby Bumb coming through with a sac grounder that plated Norden in a two-run second that put Tinora back up 3-2 with a little help from a Defiance outfield miscue. Freshman second baselady Quinn Horn also proved her mettle in the fourth, giving the Rams a 4-2 lead with an RBI single out of the seven-spot that knocked in Rieke.
While Tinora stacked its lead, the Bulldogs struggled to get runners on base, putting just two on in the second through fifth frames. After sending eight to the plate in the home half of the first, the next four innings saw just 13 Defiance batters step in the box.
Freshman speedster Marrah Elston gave the ‘Dogs their best chance to score when she drew a walk, stole second and then reached third on an Alexis Varga groundout in the fourth. But with two away, Salinas scooped up a grounder for a 6-3 knockout to squelch the threat.
“She’s becoming a leader,” said Rodenberger of Salinas. “Making the adjustment from behind the plate as the catcher to moving to shortstop, that’s a big adjustment overall as far as her defensive manner of thinking. So I’m very pleased with her.
“I’m pleased with all the girls ... I wish we were just two years older than two years younger,” he added.
Defiance answered the bell once again with the shadows growing long, knotting the game at 4-4 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Out of five hits in the frame, RBI singles by Varga and McKenzie respectively drove in senior Jordan Davis and Elston.
McKenzie’s one-bagger kept the bases stacked with two away, but a quick reaction by the freshman Horn at second brought a halt to the action and potential Defiance devastation via a snared line drive that got the visitors out of a serious jam.
“We showed a little life late in the game, so I was pleased with that,” said Parrish, whose Bulldogs open WBL play today at St. Marys. “We’ve just got to find a way to get over that hump a little bit. We start the league tomorrow and hopefully good things come our way.”
Miles — mainly getting things done with her legs as a courtesy runner on last year’s state semifinalist squad — made a senior statement with her bat in the top of the seventh. After watching Salinas draw a walk with two away, the right-handed Miles stepped in with a chance to spin the game in Tinora’s favor with some basic battery.
“I was just thinking about being positive and we need base hits to score run, win the game and get the job,” she said.
What transpired was a two-strike slam that hit the left-center fence in the air, easily scoring Salinas for the go-ahead run. Hannah Horn kept the hammer down from there, drilling a single to push Miles across and bump the Rams’ lead to two runs that ultimately held up for the win.
“It felt pretty good. My swing felt like it was in line,” said Miles of swinging the clutch club. “We needed to stay positive and we did and we got the job done.”
McKenzie and Garcia each turned in a pair of base hits out of eight rung up by the Defiance batting order. Meanwhile, junior shortstop Carlee Smiddy turned in a highlight-reel performance at shortstop, complete with diving stops, saves and shutouts that kept Ram runs off the board behind junior hurler Trinity Shirk.
After each team got a little jumpy early and allowed runs on miscues, both settled in through the duration for sound fielding.
“Our infield’s starting to come together a little bit; we made some good plays,” said Parrish. “Our outfield is starting to learn how to go after fly balls instead of letting them hit the ground. We had a couple that hit the ground tonight that cost us a couple of runs, but they’re getting better.
“Our approach at the plate’s getting a little better,” he added. “It’s not quite where I want it to be right now, but it will come. The girls will keep working hard and we’ll get there eventually.”
In addition to Salinas’ tilt-opening tag and Miles’ tie-breaking two-bagger, Hannah Horn and Rieke each turned in a pair of singles while Reineke also chipped in a double.
Tinora now travels to Fairview for a Thursday GMC opener against a senior-stacked stacked Apaches squad standing undefeated through three non-league affairs.
Tinora 120 100 2 — 6 11 1
Defiance 200 002 0 — 4 8 1
Records: Tinora 1-1, Defiance 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Tristen Norden (7 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Trinity Shirk (7 innings, 6 runs, 11 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) — Sierra Salinas home run; Lexi Miles double; Hannah Horn 2 singles; Erica Rieke 2 singles; Aubrey Reineke double. (Defiance) — Emalee McKenzie 2 singles; Selena Garcia 2 singles.
