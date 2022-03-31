HAVILAND — With an impressive run to regionals last season, Wayne Trace softball is looking to build off that success and propel it forward into the 2022 season.
The Raiders went just 16-12, 4-3 GMC last season but rattled off four straight tournament victories including two district wins over top-seeded North Baltimore and second-seeded Lima Central Catholic, the latter of which was a 14-4 mercy rule victory. They ultimately fell in the D-IV regional semifinals 14-0 to New Riegel, who made a trip to the state final four.
From that team returns talent but they’ll lose two of their most important contributors in Emma Crosby (first-team all-GMC) and Tiffany Sinn (second-team all-GMC). Crosby had a .356 average at the plate and led the team in runs scored with 39 as well as walks with 15. Sinn was multifaceted, logging over 100 innings in the circle as well to the tune of a 4.06 ERA, 66 strikeouts and an 8-5 record. At the plate she hit .417 with 16 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
Also gone are Carlee Mead (.393 avg), Cara Davis, Allison Dyson, Alizae Alejo and Della Stokes.
“We are going to be young in several key areas this year,” sixth-year head coach Amber Showalter said. “We cannot become complacent and live off of last year’s success. We will have to be more aggressive.”
Returning in that talented cast of young players are two seniors. The first, outfielder Tatum Tinger was an honorable mention all-district pick last season after hitting .345 while driving in a team-third best 29 RBIs and coming across the plate a team second-best 32 times. Alivia Miller is the other senior and despite hitting just .189 last season, she managed to drive in 23 runs, score 20 and walk 12 times.
The two Raider seniors will be crucial to the team’s success in 2022 but neither were the best hitters on the team last season.
As freshmen, Kaitlin Slade and Katie Anna Baumle were huge at the plate for the Raiders. Slade had an incredible OPS of 1.352 while leading her team in average (.484), RBIs (30), on-base percentage (.563) and slugging percentage (.789). The stellar season led her to an honorable mention all-district pick while Baumie clubbed her way to a team second-best 1.085 OPS, .420 batting average as well as a team leading 30 RBIs and third-best 30 runs scored.
In the circle, the Raiders will return two players that combined to pitch 81.2 innings last season in sophomore Logen Bland (58.2 IP, 5-4, 6.92 ERA, 41 SO, 35 BB) and junior Macy Doster (23 IP, 5.48 ERA, 9 SO, 13 BB). Both were underclassmen last season and this year they’ll have to take a step forward in order to keep other teams from consistently putting up crooked numbers.
For Showalter and the Raiders, it will be imperative that the team finds individuals that can be leaders after the mass exodus of a seven-person senior class.
“While we will be young in several areas this year we do have experience in other areas and it will be essential to have individuals step up and lead,” Showalter said. “We will have to be able to make in game adjustments and we will also have to have a team mentality to be successful. We will have to maintain mental focus and take it one game at a time.”
Wayne Trace opens their season on Monday, March 28 at home against Ottoville.
