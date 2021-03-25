Holgate SB team.jpg

HOLGATE – Now in his second season, Ric Howe will get to coach his first game as the Holgate softball coach.

He will have a young team, as seven of 13 players will be freshmen.

“We have seven freshmen willing to work hard,” said Howe, who spent a decade as an assistant before taking over as the top coach. “We have 13 great girls who will play hard from the first out to the last out.”

The team will count on three seniors: Alesia Rochon, Bria Tijerina and Alexis Kurtz to lead the way. The team also has a pair of juniors in Brianna Grime and Therese Taylor, plus sophomore Paisley Wilhelm.

With the lost year in 2019 due to COVID, only one player on the roster has any varsity experience.

“Having only one girl with varsity experience, it will be a growing experience for all of us,” said Howe. “We are looking to complete and get better every game.”

Lost will be the experience of Brandee Miller, Laura Neinberg, Ruth Wenzinger and Arianna Stephey.

Rounding out the roster for the Tigers are freshmen Grace Hagerman, Kaelie Hagerman, Lilly Kirkland, Kate Kirkland, Aubrey Pennington, Madison Downing and Rachel Greenlaw.

Howe picked three teams out as the league favorites for 2020.

“Fairview, Tinora and Wayne Trace are always tough,” he said.

