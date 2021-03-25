HAVILAND – In her fifth season, Amber Showalter will have a young squad as the Raiders get back to the softball diamond in 2020.
The top player with experience is senior infielder Emma Crosby.
“We have very few players with any varsity experience,” said Showalter, who is 51-36 as the Wayne Trace softball coach. “Our younger players are going to have to mature quickly. Mental focus will be imperative.”
Three players who did not get a season last year are Libby Wenzlick, Claire Sinn and Kirsten Lewis.
Even with the young team, Showalter likes the work the team has put in this offseason.
“We have been working very hard in the offseason,” said Showalter. “The team is developing good chemistry and are working hard towards their goals.”
With a young team this season, Showalter is looking for a team that will be able to learn as they go this season.
“We will be fielding a very young team this year that will need to make adjustments,” said Showalter. “We will have to maintain mental focus and take it one game at a time.”
Showalter is hoping to be in the GMC race by the end of the season.
“The Green Meadows Conference is always competitive and our goal is to be in the mix at the end of the season,” said Showalter.
The Wayne Trace season begins Monday at Ottoville.
