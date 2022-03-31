With a young team a season ago, Tinora had plenty of success with a 14-7 season and a 6-1 runner-up finish in a tough Green Meadows Conference before falling to top district seed and area powerhouse Otsego in sectionals.
With six returning letterwinners, three of them all-GMC performers, the core is in place for more of the same under six-year assistant and first-year head coach Tony Fairchild.
The youth movement is still strong in Ram country, as Quinn Horn (1B/3B/C) is the only senior on the roster. Horn was second team all-conference and honorable mention all-district in her second letterwinning season.
Sophomore Scylea Zolman was a revelation in her first varsity campaign a year ago with a 13-6 record, 159 strikeouts and 2.95 ERA in 114 innings as a freshman, en route to a spot on the all-GMC first team.
Junior outfielder Anna Frazer (.492, 30 hits, 10 doubles, 12 steals) was a second team all-district nod while junior De’Vona Holmes (P/C/LF, .467, 28 hits, nine doubles) was honorable mention all-GMC in 2021.
Juniors Logan McQuillin (2B/OF, 11 doubles) and Maren Pittman (C/P/utility) also bring back varsity experience from a season ago to Fairchild’s first squad.
The on-field ability is not a worry for the new Rams’ skipper, but the intangibles are something Tinora will look to build on.
“We feel like our pitching, our hitting and our team speed will all be strengths for us,” said Fairchild. “This is a talented team and we think the returning letterwinners we have will make big contributions for us. However, our experience and depth are something that we’ll have to address, especially early in the season.”
First team all-GMC standout Tristen Norden departs via graduation, along with fellow departees Haylie Lero, Libby Bumb, Sara Neff and Ellie Manley.
The Rams’ varsity roster boats a solid group of underclassmen, with six juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen joining Horn.
Pitcher McKenna Delarber and infielder Paige Carpenter (nine doubles) will be juniors expected to contribute while sophomores Tegan Norden (P/2B/SS/OF), Tanae Smith (C/OF) and Mickey Starkey (2B/OF) and freshmen Sophia Stark (2B/OF) and Zoe Roesti (3B/C) round out the roster.
“We think this is a really solid team that is looking to and will be able to compete in every game,” said Fairchild of his first head coaching squad. “We want to be a contender for the GMC title and be playing our best ball at the end of the season entering the tournament.”
The Rams’ Green Meadows Conference slate will feature home games against Wayne Trace on Apr. 7 and against county rival and defending D-III state champ Fairview (Apr. 12), the only league team to beat the Rams last season. County tilts against Hicksville and Ayersville will come in the span of three days on April 19 and 21.
