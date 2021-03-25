PAULDING — After a year halted by COVID-19, Mallory Clark’s coaching tenure begins on-field this season as Paulding looks to stay competitive in the Northwest Conference race for another season in 2021.
The Panthers finished 13-7 the last time the Maroon and White took the field in 2019, finishing third in the NWC at 6-2 and earning a three-seed in the Division III postseason.
Pitching will be the main question mark for the season with first team all-NWC standout Haylee Dominique graduating prior to last year and another year passing with graduations of Chelsi Giesige, Jen Trausch, Kaela Lucas and Samantha Wagner.
The bats are a much less pressing issue with three of the team’s seven seniors having hit .394 or better in their sophomore seasons.
Senior centerfielder Jalynn Parrett paced the Panthers with 29 hits as a second team all-NWC sophomore, hitting at a .414 clip with four doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs while plating 19 runs. Gabbie Stallbaum, a Heidelberg University commit and honorable mention all-NWC pick in 2019, adds a .394 average, 26 hits, 21 runs, seven extra-base knocks and 15 RBIs from 2019 as a key infielder for the Panthers.
“We will be very strong offensively and defensively,” said Clark, an Ottoville graduate. “We have good team speed. This team is a very close knit group, they’re always supporting each other and have great attitudes.”
Leigha Egnor (honorable mention all-NWC) is also back and will see time pitching and in the infield for Clark’s squad, having hit .409 with 27 hits, two triples and a team-high 25 RBIs.
A second candidate for time in the circle will be freshman pitcher Riley Stork. Senior Kaeli Bustos brings veteran leadership behind the plate at catcher, along with seniors Morgan Iler in left and Megan Harpel as a utility player in the infield and outfield.
Candidates to see time patrolling the outfield are senior Gillian Porter, junior Zoe Valle and sophomore Katie Beckman while junior Alivya Bakle and freshmen Maci Kauser and Jocelynn Parrett are varsity newcomers on the infield.
The Panthers have finished no worse than fifth in the NWC in the last five years and in the top three in each of the last two. As Paulding bows out of the conference following the 2020-21 school year, the chance to leave the league on top is an enticing prospect.
“We’re taking this season one game at a time and are looking for game-by-game advancement from our players,” noted Clark. “We want to make this an enjoyable season with success on and off the field.”
“We have a solid group of returning players,” added Clark. “I’m looking forward to a successful season and a focus on playing softball at a high-level IQ with a great group of talented seniors to lead our program.”
