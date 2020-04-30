HAVILAND — Following a trip to districts, a 15-9 campaign and a runner-up finish in the Green Meadows Conference, 2020 was likely to be a season of change for Wayne Trace softball with eight letterwinners departing.
For fifth-year head coach Amber Showalter, a trio of returning seniors leads the charge as the Raiders try to build going forward.
Though Madilyn Brigner’s 93 innings of work last year depart (8-5, 52 strikeouts, 1.36 ERA), along with outfielders Keagann Parrish (honorable mention all-district, .296, 16 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs), Anne Eklund (.317, 20 hits, 16 RBIs), Katie Doster (.302, 16 hits, 13 RBIs) and Sara Edwards (eight at-bats), the three returners are a significant core to build around.
“These three seniors, they’ve worked hard in the offseason, all of them have,” said Showalter, lauding veterans Libby Wenzlick, Claire Sinn and Kirsten Lewis, along with returning junior Emma Crosby. “They’ve stepped up and are great leaders for the younger girls. We have really good chemistry as a team and are a very close-knit group.”
Wenzlick leads the charge in returning starters as both the leading hitter from a season ago with a .373 average (22 hits, 12 RBIs, 16 runs) and the No. 2 arm behind Brigner. Wenzlick tallied a 4-0 mark in five starts and eight total appearances over 30.1 innings last season, fanning 32 with a 2.77 ERA.
Sinn, expected to see time in the infield and outfield in 2020, rapped a homer, 12 hits and tallied 12 RBIs and 13 runs a season ago with a .231 average while second baseman Kirsten Lewis takes on a bigger role after recording seven plate appearances last season.
Junior Emma Crosby recorded a home run, 11 hits and 13 RBIs (.239 average) coming back on an infield spot.
Growing pains are a likely issue for the Raiders, with sophomore Tiffany Sinn following up Wenzlick in the circle while filling a utility role across the diamond. Junior Cara Davis will see time at first base with sophomore Alivia Miller taking over behind the dish for the graduated Olivia Egnor (.313, 20 hits, 11 RBIs).
Senior Tatum Tigner and junior Carlee Mead will also have opportunities to see time at multiple positions as the Raiders’ top lineup gets set.
Some varsity newcomers in freshmen Macy Doster, Kiara Bahena and Laura Thornell are also slated to see some time, likely as outfielders.
“They were looking forward to this season and I think w were going to surprise some teams this season,” noted Showalter. “The kids have stepped up and worked hard. Being sound defensively and eliminating errors is a key thing, mental focus will be imperative.”
