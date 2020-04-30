NAPOLEON — The 2019 campaign marked a high-water mark for Napoleon softball, as the Wildcats put together a magical run through the Division II postseason that ended just short of state.
A stellar group of seniors, led by hurler Megan Richardson (14-6, 140 strikeouts, 1.35 ERA, second team all-NLL), centerfielder Aubrey Shroyer (.529, 46 hits, 24 steals, first team all-NLL) and catcher Jenna Pilkington (eight doubles, five home runs, 31 RBIs, first team all-NLL), departs following the 16-9 campaign but eight letterwinners will suit up again for the Wildcats and third-year head coach Kelsey Meyer, herself a Napoleon product.
“We are a fairly young team and have some big shoes to fill with the seniors we lost from last year,” said Meyer, now 29-19 through two full seasons. “Coming off one of our best seasons, our kids are determined to make a long run in the tournament again. We have a handful of experienced veterans who are ready to lead the team and continue our success.”
Senior Stevie Rieger will replace Shroyer in centerfield after hitting .333 last season with 28 hits and 14 swiped bases. Back with Rieger in the outfield will be junior Aubrey Espinoza while sophomore Madison Shank will take over the pitching duties for the ’Cats.
Seniors Lacie Buehrer (C/1B) and Abby Stoner (2B/SS) will take over infield spots, along with senior third baseman Skyler Stevens and juniors Anna Mack (2B/SS) and Kaylee Hoover (1B).
Sophomores Zari Fielder and Spencer Schwaiger will provide depth in the circle pitching for Napoleon. Sophomores Miranda Bachman and Olivia Bump will see time at various positions for Meyer’s squad with junior outfielders Camryn Cover and Ella Griffith patrolling the grass and freshman Erica Meyer getting a taste of varsity play as a utility player.
“This team will be competitive and strong,” noted Kelsey Meyer. “We’re looking for a few players to step up and fill some big roles at the beginning of the season but once we work out the rough spots, we will be a force.”
The Northern League flexed its muscle in 2019 with Napoleon’s stellar tournament result following a regular season that saw the ‘Cats go just 8-6 in league contests. Division I squads Anthony Wayne, Springfield and Perrysburg all reached at least the district finals, with Perrysburg making a run to the D-I regional finals at Clyde.
“The NLL is strong again this year as it is every year,” noted Meyer. “Springfield will be the team to beat with a very strong senior class. Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg will be right at the top as well. There is no team to take lightly but I believe we can finish towards the top of our league.”
