HICKSVILLE — All nine starters and 10 total varsity players return to a Hicksville softball squad that is looking to compete at the top of the Green Meadows Conference in 2022.
Last year was a young Aces squad that comprised of only one senior Lena Bass (OF, four-year letterwinner, .216 avg).
This year, the senior class is a little bigger with four players set to letter for the fourth season. First baseman and honorable mention all-GMC pick Sydney Bland will lead the senior group as she hit .356 last season with 11 RBIs, and 19 runs scored. Macie Eicher (LF, .271 avg, 19 RBIs, 14 R), Avery Slattery (CF, .231 avg, 9 RBIs, 14 R) and Izzie Smith (SS, .222 avg, 9 RBIs, 11 R) will round out that senior group at the plate.
Kate Chapman and Morgan Fogle will be the leaders of a talented junior class. Both players were named second-team all-GMC as sophomores last season. Chapman led the team in batting average (.481) and on-base percentage (.571) while Fogle earned the selection at the plate as a hitter with an average of .368 while notching a team-high nine doubles and coming across the plate 17 times. She also earned it behind the plate as the team’s catcher, responsible for helping manage primarily two pitchers.
Chapman and sophomore Allie Nelson essentially split time exactly even in the circle last season with Nelson notching 60 innings and Chapman 59.2.
Nelson went 4-6 giving up 65 earned runs while striking out 34 and walking 50. Chapman was 3-7, giving up 57 earned runs while striking out 27 and walki, ng 27.
With all this experience coming back, eighth-year head coach Andrew Lawrence expects his team to take a jump this year in a few areas.
“With all nine starters returning this year we should have increased speed and power this season,” Lawrence, who holds a 53-74 record at the helm of the Aces a said. “We will, however, need to improve on brining in runners from scoring position.”
Lawrence expects to have three newcomers to add depth to the team as well as Olivia Clark (OF, So.), Lillybell Porter (1B/3B, Fr.) and Elise Baldwin (C, Fr.) will round out the bench for the Aces.
“We expect to be competitive and leverage our experience to get us through tight situations,” Lawrence said. “Our conference does not get any easier with adding Paulding, but we expect to battle in every game. We feel like we left a few games on the table last season, and we hope to show improvement in those tight contests.”
Hicksville opens their season against North Central at home on Monday, March 28 while their league opener will come on Thursday, April 7 at home against GMC newcomer Paulding.
