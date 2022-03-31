NAPOLEON — Nine seniors return to a Napoleon softball team that is looking to make some noise this season after going just 3-26 last year.
Leading that charge will be 2017 Napoleon graduate Missy Smith at head coach as the former Wildcat standout will take the reins at her alma mater after four years of leadership by Kelsey Cowell. Smith, who clubbed a home run in the district finals in 2017 to help earn the first-ever regional berth in program history, will inherit a squad that was 1-13 in Northern Lakes League play a season ago with a young roster.
The Wildcats first have to deal with the loss of seven players that saw some playing time last season.
Aubrie Espinoza (.313, six RBIs), Anna Mack (.311, 10 RBIs) Kaylee Hoover (.295, 7 RBIs, 11 runs) are the biggest losses as three of the team’s top bats from last season.
Camryn Cover (.224 avg, 6 RBIs, 10 runs), Ella Griffith, Jaidah Torres and Mara Cashman all depart as well.
Returning is a good mix of both the young and old as alongside nine seniors will be a few good underclassmen to help fill some of the holes from last year’s team.
At the plate, Olivia Bump returns for her senior year after hitting .310 and tying for the team lead in runs scored with 11. So too does Zari Fielder, who hit .295 with five RBIs last year as well.
Junior Erica Meyer (.244 avg, 4 RBIs, 9 R), senior Ella Rausch (.210, 5 RBIs, 7 runs) and senior Madison Shank (.206 avg, 6 RBIs) will all have an impact on the offense as well. Meyer will likely see time at catcher and shortstop this season with freshman Evanie Shank at shortstop and in the outfield. Sophomore Jadyn Wilcox will patrol at the corner bases, along with time in the circle, with Bump catching and playing third and Rausch in center field.
“Situational hitting will be a strength for us, these girls know their job at the plate,” said Smith. “We do need to work on our communication at all times, not just when we’re up.”
As for pitching, the Wildcats didn’t lose any of the three players that saw time in the circle last season, but they’ll need to see an improvement in their ability to limit runs to compete in the rugged NLL this season.
Madison Shank logged the most innings of the returning trio with 96, posting an ERA of 7.31 and striking out 97 batters. Senior Spencer Schwaiger was second on the team with 38.1 innings, posting an ERA of 10.57 while Zari Fielder logged 10.1 innings with 12.19 ERA.
“We’re very excited for this upcoming season to turn our program back around,” said Smith, who competed collegiately at Carolina University (N.C.) before returning to her alma mater. “The girls have been giving it their all every day at practice and have really bout into our motto ‘Mudita,’ which means having vicarious joy for someone else’s accomplishments.
“If we continue making progress as we are right now, we will be able to compete with every team on our schedule.”
The Wildcats open their season at home against Defiance on March 29. With dates against defending district champion Wauseon on March 31 and Lima Shawnee on May 14, a home tilt with a talented Bryan squad on April 5 and a doubleheader against defending D-III state champion Fairview (April 23), a rugged Northern League schedule awaits with a league opener at home on April 8 against Maumee. Springfield and Anthony Wayne both reached the D-I regionals with Anthony Wayne advancing to the state tournament.
