PAULDING — After a stellar seven-season tenure under the tutelage of Matt Carr that saw Paulding win 74 games, reach a regional tournament in 2016 and multiple tournament victories, the Mallory Clark era begins in Panther country as the Paulding softballers begin anew.
Clark, in her first year at the head coaching level, inherits a squad that won six of eight Northwest Conference clashes a season ago and brings back four seniors from a 13-7 campaign in 2019.
“Coach Carr brought a lot of success to this program,” said Clark. “We’re looking forward to building on what he started here and continuing to succeed.”
Though first team all-leaguer Haylee Dominique (12-6, 101 strikeouts, 3.36 ERA, 112.1 innings, .443, 27 hits, eight home runs, 25 RBIs), second-teamer Ashlynn Rice (.459, 27 hits, 12 RBIs) and honorable mention pick Asia Arellano (.315, 23 hits, 10 RBIs) depart, the cupboard is far from bare for Clark to take over the program.
Leading the way is junior Jalynn Parrett, who slugged a pair of home runs, 29 hits with a .414 batting average to help lead the offensive attack.
Athleticism abounds in the senior class with all-district basketball player Chelsi Giesige returning for another year in Maroon and White on the diamond, joined by fellow seniors Jen Trausch, Kaela Lucas and Samantha Wagner.
Standout sophomores a year ago, Gabbie Stallbaum (.394, 26 hits, seven extra-base hits, 15 RBIs, 21 runs) and Leigha Egnor (.409, 27 hits, two doubles, two triples, 25 RBIs) will be leaned on as major contributors.
“Even with some of the kids that graduated, the girls just have taken on a lot of leadership roles and definitely big contributors on the field,” said Clark, an Ottoville graduate. “Girls like Gabbie Stalbaum, Leigh Egnor, Jalynn Parrett and our other girls, there’s a lot of strong players. I’d say that their leadership is a really good influence on the younger class.”
Joining the varsity roster are juniors Morgan Iler, Megan Harpel, Kaeli Bustos and Chelsi Bullinger and a pair of sophomores in Alivya Bakle and Kelsey Kupfersmith.
“Our infield is extremely strong, there’s only a couple spots that we lost with last year’s seniors,” noted Clark. “We’re looking to be extremely strong defensively. We had a couple spots to fill in the outfield and they’ve fit in really well.
“In baseball and softball, especially, it’s a game, game, game setup during the week. You get a lot of learning situations from those game opportunities. The girls all have really advanced softball IQs and are equipped to handle those situational things.”
