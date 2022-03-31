PAULDING — 2022 will mark a new start in more ways than one for the Paulding softball program as the team finished 19-4 and in third place in a deep Northwest Conference a season ago in 2021 before a tough sectional setback a year ago to Riverdale that capped an outstanding year.
Fast forward to the eve of the 2022 campaign and plenty of new faces will take the field in bigger roles for the Panthers and third-year coach Mallory Clark. In addition, the Panthers will join a new league after earning four NWC titles by rejoining the Green Meadows Conference this season on the diamond.
The Panthers will do so without a pair of first-team all-NWC performers and program stalwarts and four letterwinners overall. Honorable mention all-Ohio shortstop Gabbie Stallbaum departs for Heidelberg after clubbing seven home runs with a .583 average, 45 RBIs and 43 runs scored while first team all-NWC pitcher Leigha Egnor (12-4, 119 strikeouts, 4.53 ERA, .584, three home runs, 52 hits, 46 runs) leaves a hole both at the plate and in the circle.
Second team all-NWC centerfielder Jalynn Parrett (.451, 36 runs) departs from her leadoff spot while catcher Kaeli Bustos (honorable mention all-NWC, .453, 30 singles) will also need to be replaced.
Despite the departures, the team is far from despondent. Senior first baseman Alivya Bakle is back after an honorable mention all-NWC campaign that saw the Panther vet lead the team in stolen bases with 19 while hitting .481 with three home runs, 36 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Though the Panthers’ returning leadership doesn’t come in the rugged four-year veteran variety, a pair of sophomores saw time in the circle for the Panthers in Riley Stork (2-0, four appearances, two saves, 4.62 ERA, seven strikeouts) and Maci Kauser (one appearance, four innings, two strikeouts). Stork and freshman Jalyn Klopfenstein will be tasked with much of the pitching duties this season with Kauser as a catcher and infielder. Kauser hit .311 with 14 hits, 10 RBIs, four doubles and five stolen bases as a freshman.
Stork is one of the more experienced returning hitters outside of Bakle with a .231 average, 13 hits, three RBIs, 10 runs and six steals while sophomore Jocelynn Parrett (CF/IF) tallied a .288 average, 15 hits, 11 RBIs, three doubles, six steals and 10 runs a year ago in her first varsity campaign.
Junior outfielder Katie Beckman saw time in six games a season ago with an RBI and two runs scored while sophomore Elli Barton has two games’ experience on the varsity level and will be a second baseman and outfielder for the Panthers this spring.
Senior outfielder Zoe Valle saw limited action a year ago and will be looked to for an uptick in production. Juniors Eternity Bassler (IF/OF) and Olivia Porter (OF) and freshmen Brooklynn Bakle (SS) and Ameah Carr (OF/IF) will round out the varsity roster for the Panthers in 2022.
“We have many newcomers that have the potential and opportunity to make positive impacts on our season,” explained Clark, whose official first season as coach came in 2020 before being canceled by the pandemic. “Our strengths this season will be our talented returners and newcomers.”
With new faces, the growing pains will arise but Clark expressed optimism in the roster’s chance for success.
“The keys for us will be elevating our softball IQ every day and being technically sound in our pitching, hitting and fielding,” explained Clark. “My expectations of the girls are to be great students, playing with enthusiasm, effort and class.”
Paulding was 4-0 in games against Green Meadows Conference opponents last season with a regular-season tilt against eventual D-III state champion Fairview canceled by weather. Now part of the GMC fold, the challenge still remains with more stakes attached to those contests.
“With many league teams returning dominating pitching staffs, Fairview appears poised to make a deep tournament run after last season’s state championship,” said Clark. “Outside of our league, Lincolnview is looking to repeat another great season with their pitching and hitting prospects. As a new member of the GMC, we are looking at high-profile opponents. Our mission is to compete and be fundamentally sound.”
A trio of regional qualifiers from 2021 dot the slate for the Panthers with Fairview hosting Paulding on April 14 and Wayne Trace visiting Iler Field on April 26 while 2021 NWC champ and D-IV regional semifinalist Lincolnview will provide a late-season test on May 9 along with Defiance visiting Paulding May 12.
