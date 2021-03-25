NAPOLEON — The last time the Napoleon softball team was on the field, they were one game away from making a state appearance. Now, after COVID took a year away, the Lady Cats look to rebuild.
“After sitting out a year due to COVID-19, our team has a lot of rebuilding to do — as most do,” said fourth-year Napoleon softball coach Kelsey Cowell. “We lost four seniors who would have been starters last season. This year, we have a lot of new faces on our varsity squad who are eager to come out and play their hearts out.”
Napoleon will have to replace infielder Abby Stoner, catcher Lacy Bueher, third baseman Skylar Stevens and outfielder Stevie Rieger.
Three seniors will look to step up this season in Aubrie Espinoza (OF), Anna Mack (infield) and Kaylee Hoover (1B and 3B) plus junior Madison Shank (P).
“We have many players that we are looking to fill in multiple positions,” said Cowell. “We hope to thrive on versatility.”
Along with Shank, juniors Zari Fiedler and Spencer Schwaiger, plus Jadyn Wilcox, will all see time in the circle.
“We have three to four pitchers who will see time in the circle this season,” added the Napoleon coach.
Filling out the roster is senior outfielders Camryn Cover and Ella Griffith; senior catcher Jaidah Torres; junior infielder Ella Rausch; junior outfielder Regan Badenhop; plus junior utiliity players Olivia Bump and Miranda Bachman and sophomore Erica Meyer round out the varsity roster.
“In a season where we would have been looking for some underclassmen to find their place on varsity, we are now looking at upperclassmen to fill big shoes after losing a year of experience,” said Cowell. “We have a big junior class so we are looking to them to step up and make their first appearence on varsity with a force.”
Cowell does believe her team will come together and once they find the right lineup, with contend.
“We are confident that our team will continue to be a competitive opponent this season,” said Cowell. “This team has a lot of heart and loves the game of softball. We have a lot of pieces to fit together, but once we find the right mix, we’re going to more than ready to compete.”
Cowell also expects a battle each game in the NLL.
“The NLL will be strong as always,” added Cowell. “There are a lot of teams that have top players coming back. Luckily, everyone sat out a season, not just us. We hope to finish in the top half of the league.”
