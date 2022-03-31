HAMLER — It is no secret that there wasn’t a lot of smooth sailing for Patrick Henry two years removed from a regional runner up finish as they went 3-13, 1-6 NWOAL in the 2020 campaign.
But with just one letterwinner departing from last year’s squad along with the return of Mike Meyer, who coached the Patriots to a 206-88 record from 2008-19, Patrick Henry are hopeful for a rebound in 2022.
The accomplishments of Meyer’s Patrick Henry squads don’t stop at the record as he led the Patriots to three district championships, six sectional championships and a Division III regional runner-up finish in his final season in 2019 during a 12-year tenure.
“Coach Meyer’s coaching resume speaks for itself,” said PH athletic director Ben George of the new skipper, who coached eight all-Ohio players in his previous tenure at PH. “He previously built Patrick Henry softball into a well-respected program. He did a tremendous job growing the program from the youth all the way up to the varsity and I am confident that he will be able to do so again.”
Back on this year’s squad are four seniors along with a senior newcomer to make up a solid five-person senior class. Ella Meyer will lead the Patriots in the circle as well as at the plate. Jazmine Miranda (IF), Kyleigh Breece (UTL), Kayla Kruse (INF) and Kelsey Smith (newcomer, INF) will make up the rest of the senior class that hopes to lead Patrick Henry to a revival.
The rest of the roster will be made up entirely of underclassmen as no juniors return to the squad but two sophomores in Baylor McGraw (INF) and Grace Haas (OF). Four freshmen will also be added to the roster with Kasey Nelson hoping to take catching duties, Illy Schniebert hoping to find a spot in the infield and Mariah Boyer hoping to take some innings from Meyer in the circle.
“We want to get better every day and improve from last year,” Meyer said of his Patrick Henry squad.
The Patriots open their season at home on Monday, March 28 with a game against Miller City. Their first league game will come on Monday, April 11 at home.
